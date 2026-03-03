New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction, Odds & Picks: Betting the Atlantic Division Rivalry

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks head north of the border looking to keep the momentum going after two wins against Milwaukee and San Antonio. They’re third in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and looking for their first three-game winning streak since February 4th, almost a month ago, to the day.

Tip-off is scheduled for March 03, 2026, at 07:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and SportsNet.

While Scottie Barnes anchors the Raptors’ efforts, the Knicks’ ability to dictate the tempo—stifling opponents to just 111.1 points per game—remains their calling card. New York has held the upper hand in this matchup recently, riding an 11-game winning streak against Toronto dating back to 2023. This preview breaks down the statistical profiles, trench warfare on the glass, and key usage rates to determine if the Knicks can cover on the road.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds

Moneyline: New York Knicks -144 | Toronto Raptors +121

New York Knicks -144 | Toronto Raptors +121 Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-111) | Raptors +2.5 (-109)

Knicks -2.5 (-111) | Raptors +2.5 (-109) Total: Over/Under 221.5 (-110/-109)

odds from a consensus of legal sportsbooks

The oddsmakers have positioned this as a tight divisional scrap, though early money has arguably respected the road team’s pedigree. The Knicks opened as -1.5 favorites, but the line has moved through key numbers to sit at -2.5. This shift suggests the betting market trusts New York’s ability to execute in the halfcourt sets over Toronto’s transition potential.

Simultaneously, the total has seen a defensive correction. Opening at 223.5, the number has ticked down to 221.5 at NY sports betting apps. This reverse line movement indicates that sharps are banking on a physical, defensive struggle rather than a track meet.

Knicks vs. Raptors Best Bet and Prediction

Spread Pick: New York Knicks -2.5 (-111)

Over/Under Pick: Under 221.5 (-109)

New York enters this contest with a statistical profile that suggests they can control the trenches and cover this short number. The Knicks possess a significant efficiency edge, averaging 117.2 points per game against Toronto’s 114.0. More importantly, New York dominates the possession battle through elite rebounding, pulling down 12.9 offensive boards per contest. This ability to generate second-chance points acts as a safety valve for their offense, demoralizing defensive stops.

When spacing the floor, the visitors also hold the high ground, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc compared to the Raptors’ 34.7%. While the narrative focuses on the trade returnees, the math favors New York’s superior shot quality.

On the total, historical trends point heavily toward the Under. The Over has failed to cash in the last three meetings between these squads. New York’s defense, allowing just 111.1 points per game, excels at forcing teams deep into the shot clock. Expect the Knicks to slow the pace, turning this into a grind-it-out affair that stays under the posted total.

Top Player Prop: Scottie Barnes Production

The Pick: Scottie Barnes Over 16.5 Points

While the New York sports betting focus is on the former Knicks, the smartest value on the board lies with the Raptors’ franchise face, Scottie Barnes. The books have hung a surprisingly low number at 16.5 points, despite Barnes averaging a robust 19.1 points per game through 58 contests this season.

Barnes operates as the quarterback of the Toronto offense, commanding a team-high 24.32% usage rate. He isn’t shy about calling his own number, averaging nearly 15 field goal attempts per game (863 attempts in 58 games). Even against New York’s disciplined defense, Barnes’s ability to bully his way into the paint—where he has generated 646 points this season—provides a high floor.

With Barrett and Quickley likely drawing the primary attention of New York’s perimeter stoppers, Barnes should find softer coverage in the intermediate areas. Situational trends back this play; his season average is nearly three points higher than this line, offering significant value on the Over.