New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, Odds & Best Bets: NBA Picks for Friday Night in Wisconsin

The New York Knicks head to the Midwest for an Eastern Conference showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on February 27, 2026, at the Fiserv Forum, with live broadcast coverage available on MSG and FDSWI.

New York enters this contest looking to maximize the chemistry of their star-studded core, anchored by floor general Jalen Brunson and big man Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks currently possess an offensive rating of 116.3—ranking 20th in the NBA—and look to rebound from a rough loss in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds

The betting markets have positioned the visiting Knicks as heavy favorites as they prepare to face a depleted Milwaukee squad. With the Bucks missing their franchise cornerstone in Giannis, oddsmakers expect New York to control the tempo.

Here are the consensus betting odds for Friday’s matchup:

Moneyline: New York Knicks -321 | Milwaukee Bucks +255

New York Knicks -321 | Milwaukee Bucks +255 Point Spread: Knicks -8.5 (-114) | Bucks +8.5 (-106)

Knicks -8.5 (-114) | Bucks +8.5 (-106) Total: Over/Under 217.5 (Over -114 | Under -107)

The line has shifted slightly in New York’s favor since opening. The Knicks opened as 8-point favorites, but the number has widened to -8.5, indicating bettor confidence in their ability to cover. Conversely, the total has dropped from an opener of 220.5 to 217.5, a move that likely accounts for the offensive void left by Antetokounmpo’s absence.

Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction and Best Bets

Spread Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +8.5 (-106)

Despite significant roster absences, Milwaukee has demonstrated resilience in the betting markets recently. The Bucks are currently 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last five games, suggesting that the market may be undervaluing their ability to grind out competitive games without their primary superstar. While the Knicks have successfully won their last four road games as favorites, covering an 8.5-point spread at the Fiserv Forum is a demanding task. Grab a DraftKings promo code and Look for the Bucks to rely on their home crowd energy and keeping the final margin within single digits.

Total Pick: Under 217.5 (-107)

Sharp money at NY sports betting apps appears to be targeting the Under, evidenced by the line dropping three full points from the opener. This aligns with statistical defensive splits; the Knicks tighten up significantly away from home, allowing just 111.7 points per game in road contests. Additionally, both teams play with a deliberate tempo—New York operates at a pace of 97.7, while Milwaukee is nearly identical at 97.8. With the Bucks missing key offensive production and the game likely to settle into a slower halfcourt rhythm, the Under offers the strongest value on the board.

Top NBA Player Props for Friday

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 Rebounds

The Knicks’ center has established himself as a dominant force on the glass. Towns has secured 643 total rebounds through 55 games, averaging 11.7 rebounds per contest. With Milwaukee missing Antetokounmpo—their primary rebounder—the paint should open up for Towns to control the glass. His 476 defensive rebounds this season underscore his ability to close out possessions, and he is well-positioned to clear this number against a thinner Bucks front line.

Myles Turner Over 1.5 Blocks

While the Bucks face a tough matchup, Myles Turner remains an elite rim protector. Turner has recorded 88 blocks in 53 starts this season, averaging nearly 1.7 rejections per game. New York’s offense, driven by Brunson’s penetration, often challenges interior defenders, providing Turner with ample opportunities to contest shots at the rim. As the anchor of Milwaukee’s defense, expect Turner to stay active in the paint and log multiple blocks.