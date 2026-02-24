theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE: Get $1,000 Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Set up a new account with theScore Bet promo code ELITE ahead of Tuesday’s NBA action. New players who sign up in most locations will be eligible for a $1,000 bet reset. New users in select states can bet $10 to get $100 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here to get in on the action.

Although this promo applies to a wide range of markets this week, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA on Tuesday. There are 11 different games to choose from, including Knicks-Cavaliers, Timberwolves-Trail Blazers and Lakers-Magic. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer from theScore Bet.

Below is a quick overview of the current offers available for new users:

New theScore Bet customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia can access a specific “Bet & Get” promotion for Tuesday’s NBA slate. By placing a $10 wager on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Orlando Magic, or any other available market, users can unlock $100 in bonus bets, but only if their initial bet wins.

For new users in all other legal states where theScore Bet operates, the welcome offer functions as a safety net known as the “$1,000 Bet Reset.” No opt-in is required; bettors simply place their first cash wager on any game, such as the matchup between the Magic and Lakers. If that first wager settles as a loss, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Tuesday Night Matchups in the NBA

Bettors have multiple opportunities to utilize this promo from theScore Bet. Below are the current spreads and totals for Tuesday’s matchups:

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers: Cavaliers -3.5 | Total 232.5

Cavaliers -3.5 | Total 232.5 Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers: Timberwolves -6.5 | Total 236.5

Timberwolves -6.5 | Total 236.5 Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers -5.5 | Total 230.5

Note: Odds provided by theScore are accurate as of February 24, 2026.

There is no shortage of star power on display in Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Portland. It starts with Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell going back and forth in Cleveland. The later games feature the likes of Luka Dončić and Anthony Edwards lighting up the scoreboard. Parsing out these individual matchups will be key to capitalizing on Tuesday’s slate.

Getting started with theScore Bet just in time for the tip-off Tuesday is a straightforward process. Whether you are looking to back the Los Angeles Lakers at home or support the visiting Orlando Magic, following these steps ensures you unlock the welcome offer specific to your location.

Once your account is set up and the code is entered, the next steps depend on your physical location: