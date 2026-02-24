BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Any NBA Game
As the Cleveland Cavaliers get ready to host the Knicks at Rocket Arena, you’ve got a chance to capitalize on the chaos with the BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500. If you’re in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (my people), or West Virginia, you can Bet $10 to get $150 in bonus bets if you win. For everyone else in legal states, you get a safety net with a First-Bet Offer up to $1,500.
BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500 for NBA: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
If you are in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, or West Virginia, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets with a $10 first bet win. Or, you can stick with the standard insurance offer.
For the rest of you across the map, the play is the First Bet Offer using code ESNY1500. This is your safety net. You place your first wager—up to $1,500—and if you brick it, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets. Whether you think the Cavaliers are going to defend home court or you’re delusional enough to back the Knicks on the road, this offer lets you fire away with a little more confidence than usual.
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis
The books have the Cavs as the favorites here, which feels right considering how they’ve been playing at home. Here are the numbers you need to know before you lay down your cash.
Let’s look at the hard data, not the hype. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been absolute money at Rocket Arena lately, going a perfect 4-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last four home games as a favorite. They also seem to have the Knicks’ number, going 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings. Overall, Cleveland is 8-4 ATS in their last 12.
On the other side, much as it pains me to admit, the New York Knicks are tough outs on the road. They are 5-2 ATS in their last seven away games. Offensively, it’s a shootout waiting to happen—Cleveland is dropping 119.7 points per game at home, while the Knicks are averaging 117.5 on the road.
Injury-wise, it’s the usual attrition. The Cavs are missing Max Strus (foot), and the Knicks are without Miles McBride (ankle). With the total sitting at 232.5, keep in mind the over has hit in four of the Knicks’ last 13 games following a win. If you like offense, this might be your spot.
How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code for Knicks vs Cavaliers
Stop sitting on your hands. If you want to get in on this action for the 07:30 PM EST start, here is how you do it without messing it up:
- Download and Register: Go to the BetMGM site or app. Fill in your name, address, and birth date. The usual drill to prove you’re real.
- Enter the Bonus Code: Do not skip this part.
- If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use code ESNY1500 for the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer.
- If you are anywhere else, use code ESNY1500 for the $1,500 First Bet Offer.
- Make a Deposit: Put at least $10 into the account. Use PayPal, a card, whatever works.
- Place Your Wager: Find the NBA tab, click on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game, and make your pick.
Bob Wankel is a credentialed Phillies writer for Crossing Broad. He is also Vice President of Sports Betting Content at XL Media and co-hosts Crossed Up: A Phillies Podcast.
A South Jersey resident and graduate of Monmouth University, his past work includes 12+ years in education and six seasons as a freelancer at NFL Films.
On Twitter: @Bob_Wankel
E-mail: bob.w@xlmedia.com