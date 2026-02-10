Mets moving Juan Soto to LF for 2026, further delay inevitable

David Banks-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are moving to Juan Soto to left field over from right, team president David Stearns announced at the team’s Port St. Lucie facility on Tuesday. Max Goodman of NJ.com was first with the news, and also named the Mets’ plans to replace Soto in the opposite corner. Among them are third baseman Brett Baty, rookie Carson Benge, and Tyrone Taylor along with the newly acquired MJ Melendez.

Soto is entering the second season of his record 15-year contract with the Mets, having hit .263 with a career-best 43 home runs and 120 RBI. Soto also set a career best with an NL-leading 38 stolen bases, and he led MLB in walks for the fourth time in his career.

His glove, on the other hand, was a polar opposite. Soto posted a -7 defensive runs saved (DRS) in 2025 along with a -13 fielding run value. His fielding has never been strong and was already on the decline, but his career DRS in right is still only -5.

This is where the move starts to look puzzling. Soto’s career DRS in left is -14, and -19 across all outfield positions. The Mets’ reasoning seems to be he posted a +1 mark in 52 innings in left last season. That’s a sample size small enough for CostCo. However, in fairness to Soto, he’ll be playing left for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

It could also be related to Francisco Lindor’s health. Stearns reported the star shortstop has a stress reaction in his hamate bone that may require surgery. In which case, Lindor would be sidelined for six weeks and be a maybe for Opening Day.

Enter Bo Bichette, longtime Blue Jays shortstop and seemingly puzzling Mets signing last month. Well, time to eat some crow. Let’s break down the defensive calculus of it all:

Juan Soto shifts from right field to left.

Bo Bichette shifts from third base to shortstop, assuming Lindor needs surgery.

Brett Baty, assuming Carson Benge doesn’t make the Opening Day roster, moves from third base to right field.

Jorge Polanco moves to third base, Mark Vientos comes out of the DH spot to man first.

That leaves plenty of questions about who DHs, but it doesn’t really matter. The Mets are giving Juan Soto a shot in left field on his way to becoming the game’s most expensive designated hitter. How the actual defensive alignment shakes out is really up to manager Carlos Mendoza.

Regardless, the Mets enter spring training with plenty to be excited for in 2026. Former Brewer Freddy Peralta is the new ace, and Devin Williams hopes to regain his star closer status in Flushing.

And if Soto in left field turns out a mistake? Well, at least he can still hit.

The Mets’ first spring training game is against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park on February 21.