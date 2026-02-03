Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds & Player Props: Can New York Cover the Heavy Road Number?

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks are taking a trip down I-95 to visit the nation’s capital, and let’s be honest, they’re probably expecting a scrimmage-level effort against the Washington Wizards. While Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are leading the Knicks in scoring, the Wizards are countering with a mix of youth led by Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, plus the veteran presence of CJ McCollum.

The action tips off on February 3, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST at Capital One Arena. Will the Knicks handle business as usual against a Washington defense that has been historically generous, or can the Wizards pull off a chaotic upset? Let’s get into the preview.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds

Point Spread: New York Knicks -13 (-110), Washington Wizards +13 (-110)

New York Knicks -13 (-110), Washington Wizards +13 (-110) Moneyline: New York Knicks -690, Washington Wizards +493

New York Knicks -690, Washington Wizards +493 Total: O/U 227.5 Points

The odds listed above are provided by consensus sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction & Best Bet

Asking you to lay 13 points with a road team feels a bit like trusting an urban parking spot you found during a snowstorm. It looks too good to be true, and you might end up paying for it later. However, the talent gap in this matchup is wide enough to drive a bus through. We are swallowing the chalk and taking the Knicks to cover.

Pick: New York Knicks -13 (-110)

The reality is that betting on Washington right now requires a level of optimism that frankly doesn’t exist in this economy. The Wizards are currently 1-4 against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five games, suggesting that when they face a squad that actually tries on the defensive end, their offense evaporates. Meanwhile, the Knicks are operating like a well-oiled machine, having rattled off five straight wins.

The mismatch on the glass is going to be the deciding factor here. Washington secures just 47.5% of available rebounds at home, which is essentially an invitation for KAT and Mitchell Robinson. With Jalen Brunson posting a massive 31.11% usage rate and orchestrating the offense, New York should have no trouble running up the score against a Wizards squad that often treats defense as a mere suggestion. Lay the points and don’t look back.

Best NBA Player Props: Knicks vs. Wizards

When a point spread balloons to double digits, finding value on the side or total can be frustrating. This is where the player prop market becomes our sanctuary. The Knicks act like a professional basketball team, while the Wizards are essentially running a very expensive intramural experiment. Based on the statistical mismatches, we have identified two props that look like they were priced by someone who hasn’t watched Washington try to defend the paint this year.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 12.5 Rebounds

If there is one thing we know about the Washington Wizards, it’s that they treat boxing out with the same enthusiasm a teenager treats shoveling the driveway—it happens rarely, and only under duress. Washington is getting crushed on the glass at home, and Karl-Anthony Towns is poised to clean up the mess. I know we have our jokes about KAT being soft, but the numbers don’t lie: he has already hauled in 545 total rebounds in 46 games this season, including a massive 143 offensive boards. He is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game, and considering Washington’s interior “defense” basically rolls out a red carpet for opposing bigs, Towns should stumble into a double-double by halftime almost by accident.

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

The Knicks’ offense isn’t exactly a democracy; it’s a dictatorship run by Jalen Brunson, and business is booming. Brunson is posting a high usage rate this season, meaning nearly one out of every three possessions ends with him doing something productive. He has racked up 1,197 points in just 44 games, averaging roughly 27.2 points a night. The Wizards have shown zero resistance against elite guard play, and even if this game turns into a blowout, Brunson is efficient enough to hit his number before the starters get pulled to rest for the next city on the itinerary.

Ready to bet this game? Grab a BetMGM bonus code or bet365 bonus code.