Knicks F Guerschon Yabusele eyeing Israel move?

The New York Knicks would love to get whatever they can for bench forward Guerschon Yabusele, who has not proven a strong fit since signing in free agency last summer. Now, per international site Sportando, the Frenchman could be headed back overseas. Specifically, to Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israel Premier League.

Yabusele, 30, has posted just 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in less than ten minutes per game this year. Quite a far cry from his breakout year in Philadelphia last season. Yabusele posted 11 points and 5.6 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game with the Sixers and even shot 38 percent from three-point range. Spending a few years playing in Spain, China, and France appeared to pay off after the Celtics drafted him at No. 16 in 2016 and he flamed out in two years.

Instead, Guerschon Yabusele could be headed back overseas. And who could blame him? He hasn’t really played enough minutes this season to prove a valuable trade chip. At this stage, unless he’s tossed into a blockbuster deal for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo, a move to Israel might provide the cleanest break. Yabusele is only guaranteed $5.5 million this year with a player option for 2026-27. The only real downside is that the Knicks would lose him for nothing.

But even amidst this six-game winning streak, the Knicks’ struggles are clear. Guerschon Yabusele was added to add some size and strength alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. Instead, he’s looked lost and slow in coach Mike Brown’s pace-and-space offense. Meanwhile, Towns is struggling himself, and Robinson is missing some games for ankle injury management. Barring a sudden trade, could the Knicks just feel confident giving Trey Jemison some extended minutes?

The NBA trade deadline is two days away, and Yabusele signing with Hapoel isn’t official. Stay tuned to ESNY for further deadline updates.