Yankees re-sign OF Cody Bellinger for 5 years, $162.5 million

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have re-signed outfielder Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal per multiple sources.

BREAKING: OF/1B Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 21, 2026

Cody Bellinger gets 5 year, $162.5 million from Yankees — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 21, 2026

Passan added that Bellinger, 30, can opt out after the second and third years of his contract. He will also receive a $20 million signing bonus and full no-trade clause. The deal beats out what was rumored to be a competitive offer from the Mets, but the men in Queens pivoted last night when they acquired Luis Robert from the White Sox.

The New York Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs a year ago, shortly after Juan Soto signed with the crosstown rival Mets. In return, Chicago received pitcher Cody Poteet. Bellinger’s lefty swing proved perfect for Yankee Stadium as he hit .272 with 29 homers and 98 RBI to go with a 125 wRC+. He played all three outfield positions for the Yankees, posting a collective +12 defensive runs saved (DRS) with a +9 fielding run value (FRV). Bellinger can also play first base in an emergency.

Bellinger also continued his new hitting approach of simply changing his swing depending on the count, real professional hitter stuff. His strikeout rate (K%) dipped nearly two points to 13.7%. He also proved the ultimate “reverse splits” hitter by batting .353 against lefties compared to .244 versus righties.

However, we also can’t ignore that Cody Bellinger hit .302 at Yankee Stadium compared to .241 on the road. It’s also worth noting that he got off to a slow start, batting only .204 in May.

Regardless, what we all expected did indeed come to pass: Cody Bellinger ultimately re-signed with the New York Yankees. He figures to slot in as the everyday left fielder, with Trent Grisham manning center and three-time MVP Aaron Judge over in right. It’s all too fitting, considering his father Clay is a former Yankees utility player and won two World Series rings in 1999 and 2000. As a result, the younger Bellinger donned his dad’s old number 35 last season and will continue to do so.

Meanwhile, the Yankees’ rumored trade talks around Brewers ace Freddy Peralta just got interesting. Now that Bellinger is back in the fold, switch-hitter and former top prospect Jasson Dominguez is all but certain to be traded. He’s still only 22, but kept losing at-bats to Grisham last season. Dominguez has also failed to recapture his raw power since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.

Could Milwaukee be sold on a package headlined by Dominguez, No. 4 prospect Spencer Jones, and maybe a small group of pitching prospects led by Carlos Lagrange (No. 2) or Elmer Rodriguez (No. 3)? Keep in mind that both front offices already have an established relationship. The Yankees acquired reliever Devin Williams from the Brewers for Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin this time last year.

Cortes made two starts before an elbow injury sidelined him until August. By then, the Brewers had traded him to the Padres for reserve outfielder Brandon Lockridge.

Durbin, on the other hand, debuted last year and hit .256 with a 105 wRC+ in 136 games. His spot in the lineup is officially his to lose.

But I digress. What seemed inevitable for over a week has finally come to pass.

Cody Bellinger, you remain a New York Yankee.