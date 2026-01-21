Mets acquire OF Luis Robert Jr., IF Luisangel Acuña to White Sox

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The New York Mets addressed their outfield as the clock neared midnight on Tuesday evening, acquiring Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets will send IF Luisangel Acuña to the Windy City. Chicago will also receive minor-league righty and Harvard grad Truman Pauley.

Mets receive: CF Luis Robert Jr.



The 28-year-old Robert figures to be the Mets’ every day center fielder if he can stay healthy. He defected from Cuba as a 19-year-old in 2016, later signing a six-year deal with the White Sox for $50 million, including a $26 million bonus. Robert then debuted in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and hit .233 with 11 homers in 56 games. Robert also finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting while also winning a Gold Glove in center.

The problem is that since then, Luis Robert Jr. has had issues staying on the field. He was off to a great start in 2021, batting over .300 headed into May, but then spent four months on the injured list with a torn hip muscle. Everything from groin to illness to wrist issues limited him to 98 games in 2022. The Robert of old appeared to return in 2023 with a full season and 38 home runs, but hip and hamstring issues returned the next two years.

But the fact remains that when healthy, Luis Robert Jr. can be an underrated five-tool asset, even if his glove is declining. He can hit for power, has increased his stolen base total in each of the last three seasons, and is a prime “change of scenery” guy. The rebuilding White Sox need a clean slate, and that means moving on from the injury-riddled Robert.

It’s not a bad trade return either. Pauley only has three professional games under his belt and could be anything from a starter to a high-leverage reliever. Acuña, the younger brother of Braves star and former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., debuted in 2024 and has hit .248 across 109 career games. A utility infielder, second base is his strongest position. He’ll probably compete with Chase Meidroth for the Opening Day start come spring training.

Back to Luis Robert Jr., he isn’t just a rental for the Mets either. He’s playing on a $20 million club option and the Mets hold another one for 2027. Best case scenario, he stays healthy and shows out in New York. At worst, the Mets try and trade him at the deadline. And if they can’t, they’ll just decline the option.

But on the whole? Great deal for the New York Mets. If manager Carlos Mendoza can get Robert some corner outfield reps and hopefully save his legs some, even better. Particularly since the Mets can’t afford to put all their eggs in the basket for top prospect Carson Benge.

Granted, the team still desperately needs pitching and some more stability in the starting rotation. DraftKings still has the Mets estimated win total for 2026 at 88.5, which seems fair.

But if that pitching market otherwise remains dry, at least the Mets’ lineup can keep up on paper. Especially if Robert is healthy.