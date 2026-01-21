BREAKING: NY Mets acquire Freddy Peralta from Brewers

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The New York Mets finally addressed their pitching staff, and in grand fashion too when they acquired ace Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the trade, along with the Mets sending prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to Milwaukee. Joel Sherman at the Post added the Brew Crew would also send righty Tobias Myers.

BREAKING: The New York Mets have acquired All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat are headed to Milwaukee. One more big league pitcher will head to the Mets. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2026

Mets have completed a trade of Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to the Brewers for Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 22, 2026

The 29-year-old Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA last year and should immediately be penciled in as the Mets’ Opening Day starter for 2026. It’s something of a coup, depending on how deep the crosstown rival Yankees were in similar trade talks. Multiple sources reported the Bronx Bombers’ interest in the young ace.

Instead, Freddy Peralta will take his talents to Flushing. His fastball, his primary pitch, often hangs around in the mid-90s. He pairs the heater with a changeup and curveball, plus the occasional slider. He’s a fly ball pitcher great at inducing soft contact, ideal for a Citi Field that sometimes feels cavernous, even with the fences moved in.

Additionally, the Mets will receive Myers. He enjoyed a strong rookie year in 2024, posting a clean 3.00 ERA in 25 starts. Unfortunately, Myers struggled in 2025 and was demoted to the bullpen before bouncing back and forth between the majors and Triple-A. He too is a fastball specialist, though he also throws a multitude of breaking pitches compared to the fairly conventional Peralta. Still just 27, he likely winds up in the Mets bullpen.

As for the return package, the Mets gave up two of their best young prospects. The infielder Williams, New York’s No. 3 prospect, hit .261 with 17 home runs across two levels last season. He’s on the smaller side at 5’7″, but does a good job taking his walks and making contact with the ball. A strong showing in spring training could mean being named the Opening Day shortstop over Joey Ortiz.

Brandon Sproat, meanwhile, could easily slot in as the Brewers’ No. 5 starter. He debuted last season and went 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA in four September starts. That may not seem impressive, but Sproat posted a 48.3% ground ball rate (GB%) and a 2.80 FIP. Sproat’s expected ERA was also just 4.03, so the sinkerballer has plenty of upside.

Otherwise, it’s unclear what’s more shocking about this trade. Just how quickly it happened, or just how simple Milwaukee’s return package is. Freddy Peralta isn’t as in demand as Detroit lefty and two-time Cy Young winner Tark Skubal, but a simple two-for-two? That’s practically a dream trade scenario.

But no, Los Angeles Dodgers president Andrew Friedman standing pat on pitching opened a door for the Mets.

David Stearns, meanwhile, pounced.

Better yet, Stearns knows Peralta from his time running Milwaukee’s baseball ops. Even as an expiring contract, the Mets’ lineup is strong enough to stay competitive in the NL East. And it’s a lock that owner Steve Cohen will at least try to re-sign him next offseason

That is, if he doesn’t extend the man first.

Either way, Mets fans can breathe a little easier. For the first time all offseason, it looks like the front office has an actual plan.