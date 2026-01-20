Atlantic City Casinos Dip In December, 2025 Revenue Falls Short Of NJ Online Casinos

Despite holding a notable revenue lead entering December, Atlantic City Casinos finished behind New Jersey online casinos when all was said and done in 2025.

The nine retail casinos recorded just $216.1 million in December revenue. That was the lowest monthly total since April and left Atlantic City at $2.89 billion for the year in revenue.

Online casinos skyrocketed to a record $273.2 million in December, finishing with $2.91 billion in 2025. This marks the first time that iGaming has recorded more revenue than the Atlantic City casinos.

However, it should be noted that the nine casinos still outperformed 2024. They were up 2.5% in revenue compared to last year’s $2.82 billion.

December Revenue Drops Year-Over-Year

December’s revenue for Atlantic City casinos was pretty surprising. The casinos were on a nice run of recording at least $230 million for seven consecutive months.

Last year, December brought in $231.8 million for Atlantic City, so last month was a 6.7% dip in revenue year-over-year.

Here’s how each of the nine casinos compared in the last two Decembers.

Atlantic City Casino December 2025 Revenue December 2024 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $60,289,799 $62,727,821 -3.9% Hard Rock Atlantic City $40,496,337 $42,847,522 -5.5% Ocean Casino Resort $37,015,256 $34,679,044 6.7% Harrah’s Atlantic City $15,968,723 $19,287,538 -17.2% Caesars Atlantic City $15,914,935 $19,013,828 -16.3% Tropicana Casino & Resort $15,520,861 $19,898,558 -22.0% Resorts Casino Hotel $12,010,836 $12,366,684 -2.9% Golden Nugget $9,754,915 $10,923,090 -10.7% Bally’s Atlantic City $9,150,715 $10,008,814 -8.6% Totals $216,122,377 $231,752,899 -6.7%

Yearly Atlantic City Revenue Still Up

Despite the down December, Atlantic City casino revenue was up slightly from 204.

It’s $2.89 billion total was the highest mark the nine retail casinos have reached since topping $3 billion in 2012.

Here’s a look at how each of the casinos compared in yearly revenue for 2025.

Atlantic City Casino 2025 Revenue 2024 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $800,822,567 $738,106,921 8.5% Hard Rock Atlantic City $550,847,620 $544,933,403 1.1% Ocean Casino Resort $468,098,655 $409,690,587 14.3% Harrah’s Atlantic City $225,008,150 $223,878,829 0.5% Tropicana Casino & Resort $216,804,234 $228,071,366 -4.9% Caesars Atlantic City $203,865,143 $218,411,324 -6.7% Resorts Casino Hotel $159,864,834 $161,879,910 -1.2% Golden Nugget $135,805,000 $147,142,190 -7.7% Bally’s Atlantic City $133,025,592 $145,392,260 -8.5% Totals $2,894,141,795 $2,817,506,790 2.7%

Online Casinos Surge To First Yearly Revenue Win

Coming into December, online casino revenue trailed Atlantic City casino revenue by nearly $40 million.

That seemed to make it unlikely that iGaming would be able to catch up to the retail sector in December.

Yet, NJ online casinos set a new monthly record of nearly $13 million compared to it’s previous best in October. That, combined with the down December in Atlantic City, allowed iGaming to sneak past the finish line for its first yearly head-to-head victory.