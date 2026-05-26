New York, New Jersey Updates For 2026 World Series Of Poker
It’s the biggest six weeks of poker, as the 2026 World Series of Poker has gotten started on May 26.
This 6-week event will feature 100 bracelet tournaments from May 26-July 15, with events taking place in Las Vegas at Horseshoe Casino and Paris Las Vegas.
New York and New Jersey have made a big impacts on the WSOP over its history and could do so again this year.
2026 World Series of Poker Event Schedule
Here’s a rundown of all 100 2026 World Series of Poker events, including their starting date and buy-in. Throughout the WSOP, we will update winners of each event.
|Event
|Start Date
|Buy-In
|Winner
|1. $550 No-Limit Hold’em Mini Mystery Millions
|May 26
|$550
|TBD
|2. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 8-Handed
|May 26
|$5,000
|TBD
|3. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Employees Event
|May 27
|$500
|TBD
|4. $1,500 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better
|May 27
|$1,500
|TBD
|5. $5,000 Pot-Limit Omaha
|May 28
|$5,000
|TBD
|6. $1,500 Seven Card Stud
|May 28
|$1,500
|TBD
|7. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em Heads Up Championship
|May 29
|$25,000
|TBD
|8. $1,500 Badugi
|May 29
|$1,500
|TBD
|9. $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship
|May 30
|$10,000
|TBD
|10. $600 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack
|May 31
|$600
|TBD
|11. $10,000 GGMillion$ No-Limit Hold’em High Roller
|May 31
|$10,000
|TBD
|12. $1,500 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw
|May 31
|$1,500
|TBD
|13. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed
|June 1
|$1,500
|TBD
|14. $1,500 Mixed: PLO Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Big O
|June 1
|$1,500
|TBD
|15. $600 Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack
|June 2
|$600
|TBD
|16. $1,700 No-Limit Hold’em U.S. WSOP Circuit Championship
|June 2
|$1,700
|TBD
|17. $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship
|June 2
|$10,000
|TBD
|18. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Monster Stack
|June 3
|$1,500
|TBD
|19. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller
|June 3
|$25,000
|TBD
|20. $1,500 Dealers Choice
|June 3
|$1,500
|TBD
|21. $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better
|June 4
|$1,500
|TBD
|22. $1,500 Big O
|June 5
|$1,500
|TBD
|23. $10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship
|June 5
|$10,000
|TBD
|24. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller 6-Handed
|June 6
|$25,000
|TBD
|25. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout
|June 7
|$500
|TBD
|26. $2,000 No-Limit Hold’em
|June 7
|$2,000
|TBD
|27. $10,000 Dealers Choice Championship
|June 7
|$10,000
|TBD
|28. $600 No-Limit Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha Mixed Deepstack
|June 8
|$600
|TBD
|29. $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller
|June 8
|$50,000
|TBD
|30. $1,500 Limit Hold’em
|June 8
|$1,500
|TBD
|31. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty
|June 9
|$1,500
|TBD
|32. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em
|June 9
|$3,000
|TBD
|33. $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship
|June 9
|$10,000
|TBD
|34. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus
|June 10
|$500
|TBD
|35. $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha
|June 10
|$1,500
|TBD
|36. $100,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller
|June 10
|$100,000
|TBD
|37. $1,500 H.O.R.S.E.
|June 10
|$1,500
|TBD
|38. $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship
|June 11
|$10,000
|TBD
|39. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em Seniors High Roller
|June 12
|$5,000
|TBD
|40. $1,500 Razz
|June 12
|$500
|TBD
|41. $250,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super High Roller
|June 13
|$250,000
|TBD
|42. $10,000 Big Op Championship
|June 13
|$10,000
|TBD
|43. $800 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack 8-Handed
|June 14
|$800
|TBD
|44. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty
|June 14
|$10,000
|TBD
|45. $2,500 Mixed Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Seven Card Stud hi-Lo 8 or Better
|June 14
|$2,500
|TBD
|46. $1,000 No-Limit Hold-em Seniors Championship
|June 15
|$1,000
|TBD
|47. $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller
|June 15
|$25,000
|TBD
|48. $10,000 Razz Championship
|June 15
|$10,000
|TBD
|49. $2,500 No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout
|June 16
|$2,500
|TBD
|50. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Millionaire Maker
|June 17
|$1,500
|TBD
|51. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mystery
|June 17
|$10,000
|TBD
|52. $3,000 Nine Game Mix
|June 17
|$3,000
|TBD
|53. $1,500 Five Card Pot-Limit Omaha
|June 18
|$1,500
|TBD
|54. $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship
|June 18
|$10,000
|TBD
|55. $50,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller
|June 19
|$50,000
|TBD
|56. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed
|June 19
|$3,000
|TBD
|57. $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha
|June 20
|$1,000
|TBD
|58. $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw
|June 20
|$1,500
|TBD
|59. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Salute To Warriors
|June 21
|$500
|TBD
|60. $50,000 Poker Players Championship
|June 21
|$50,000
|TBD
|61. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Senior
|June 22
|$1,000
|TBD
|62. $2,500 No-Limit Hold’em
|June 22
|$2,500
|TBD
|63. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mystery Millions
|June 23
|$1,000
|TBD
|64. $25,000 PLO/NLH Mixed High Roller
|June 23
|$25,000
|TBD
|65. $1,500 No-Limit Hold/em Freezeout
|June 23
|$1,500
|TBD
|66. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Tag Team
|June 24
|$1,000
|TBD
|67. $10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship
|June 24
|$10,000
|TBD
|68. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Ladies Championship
|June 25
|$1,000
|TBD
|69. $1,500 Seve Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better
|June 25
|$1,500
|TBD
|70. $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship
|June 26
|$10,000
|TBD
|71. $2,500 Mixed Big Bet 7-Handed
|June 27
|$2,500
|TBD
|72. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mini Main Event
|June 28
|$1,000
|TBD
|73. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed
|June 28
|$5,000
|TBD
|74. $1,500 8-Game Mixed
|June 28
|$1,500
|TBD
|75. $10,000 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship
|June 29
|$10,000
|TBD
|76. $100,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller
|June 30
|$100,000
|TBD
|77. $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball
|June 30
|$2,500
|TBD
|78. $600 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack
|July 1
|$600
|TBD
|79. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout
|July 1
|$3,000
|TBD
|80. $10,000 8-Game Mixed Championship
|July 1
|$10,000
|TBD
|81. $800 No-Limit Hold’em Summer Celebration
|July 2
|$800
|TBD
|82. $10,000 WSOP No-Limit Hold’em Main Event
|July 2
|$10,000
|TBD
|83. $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Double Board Bomb Pot
|July 2
|$1,500
|TBD
|84. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty
|July 3
|$5,000
|TBD
|85. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em
|July 4
|$1,000
|TBD
|86. $600 No-Limit Hold’em Ultra Stack
|July 5
|$600
|TBD
|87. $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty
|July 8
|$1,000
|TBD
|88. $300 No-Limit Hold’em Gladiators of Poker
|July 8
|$300
|TBD
|89. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mid-Stakes Championship
|July 8
|$3,000
|TBD
|90. $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller
|July 9
|$50,000
|TBD
|91. $1,500 Pick Your PLO
|July 9
|$1,500
|TBD
|92. $3,000 T.O.R.S.E.
|July 10
|$3,000
|TBD
|93. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em The Closer
|July 11
|$1,500
|TBD
|94. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed Championship
|July 11
|$10,000
|TBD
|95. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Summer Saver
|July 12
|$500
|TBD
|96. $3,000 Pot-Limit Omaha 6-Handed
|July 12
|$3,000
|TBD
|97. H.O.R.S.E. High Roller
|July 13
|$25,000
|TBD
|98. $800 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack
|July 14
|$800
|TBD
|99. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 8-Handed
|July 14
|$5,000
|TBD
|100. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Tubro
|July 15
|$1,000
|TBD
New York’s Ungar Tied for Most Main Event Wins
One of New York’s own is tied for the record for the most World Series of Poker Main Event wins.
Stu Ungar was born in Manhattan, New York in 1953. In 1980, he would go on to win a 73-person field to claim his first World Series of Poker Main Event. That pocketed Ungar $365,000. His winning hand was a 5 of spades and 4 of spades.
The next year, Ungar would repeat the feat, winning the 1981 Main Event. It was a field of 75 players and earn him $375,000. His winning hand was an Ace of hearts, Queen of hearts.
Amazingly, 16 years later, Ungar would claim his third Main Event title. This would be in a field of 312 players and earn him $1 million. His winning hand was the Ace of hearts and 4 of clubs.
Ungar is tied with Johnny Moss for the most WSOP Main Event titles at three. He is also one of four to repeat as Main Event champion, joining Moss, Doyle Brunson, and Johnny Chan.
New Jersey’s Blumstein Takes 2017 Main Event
New Jersey also holds claim to a World Series of Poker Main Event title. In 2017, Morristown, New Jersey native Scott Blumstein won the prestigious title.
Born in 1992, Blumstein earned the honor at the age of 25. He won in a first prize of $8,150,000 in a field of 7,221 players.
The winning hand for Blumstein was Ace of hearts and 2 of diamonds.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.