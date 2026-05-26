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New York, New Jersey Updates For 2026 World Series Of Poker

Drew Ellis
2026 World Series of Poker

It’s the biggest six weeks of poker, as the 2026 World Series of Poker has gotten started on May 26.

This 6-week event will feature 100 bracelet tournaments from May 26-July 15, with events taking place in Las Vegas at Horseshoe Casino and Paris Las Vegas.

New York and New Jersey have made a big impacts on the WSOP over its history and could do so again this year.

2026 World Series of Poker Event Schedule

Here’s a rundown of all 100 2026 World Series of Poker events, including their starting date and buy-in. Throughout the WSOP, we will update winners of each event.

EventStart DateBuy-InWinner
1. $550 No-Limit Hold’em Mini Mystery MillionsMay 26$550TBD
2. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 8-HandedMay 26$5,000TBD
3. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Employees EventMay 27$500TBD
4. $1,500 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or BetterMay 27$1,500TBD
5. $5,000 Pot-Limit OmahaMay 28$5,000TBD
6. $1,500 Seven Card StudMay 28$1,500TBD
7. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em Heads Up ChampionshipMay 29$25,000TBD
8. $1,500 BadugiMay 29$1,500TBD
9. $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better ChampionshipMay 30$10,000TBD
10. $600 No-Limit Hold’em DeepstackMay 31$600TBD
11. $10,000 GGMillion$ No-Limit Hold’em High RollerMay 31$10,000TBD
12. $1,500 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball DrawMay 31$1,500TBD
13. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em 6-HandedJune 1$1,500TBD
14. $1,500 Mixed: PLO Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Big OJune 1$1,500TBD
15. $600 Pot-Limit Omaha DeepstackJune 2$600TBD
16. $1,700 No-Limit Hold’em U.S. WSOP Circuit ChampionshipJune 2$1,700TBD
17. $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw ChampionshipJune 2$10,000TBD
18. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Monster StackJune 3$1,500TBD
19. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em High RollerJune 3$25,000TBD
20. $1,500 Dealers ChoiceJune 3$1,500TBD
21. $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or BetterJune 4$1,500TBD
22. $1,500 Big OJune 5$1,500TBD
23. $10,000 Seven Card Stud ChampionshipJune 5$10,000TBD
24. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller 6-HandedJune 6$25,000TBD
25. $500 No-Limit Hold’em FreezeoutJune 7$500TBD
26. $2,000 No-Limit Hold’emJune 7$2,000TBD
27. $10,000 Dealers Choice ChampionshipJune 7$10,000TBD
28. $600 No-Limit Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha Mixed DeepstackJune 8$600TBD
29. $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em High RollerJune 8$50,000TBD
30. $1,500 Limit Hold’emJune 8$1,500TBD
31. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo BountyJune 9$1,500TBD
32. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’emJune 9$3,000TBD
33. $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better ChampionshipJune 9$10,000TBD
34. $500 No-Limit Hold’em ColossusJune 10$500TBD
35. $1,500 Pot-Limit OmahaJune 10$1,500TBD
36. $100,000 No-Limit Hold’em High RollerJune 10$100,000TBD
37. $1,500 H.O.R.S.E.June 10$1,500TBD
38. $10,000 Limit Hold’em ChampionshipJune 11$10,000TBD
39. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em Seniors High RollerJune 12$5,000TBD
40. $1,500 RazzJune 12$500TBD
41. $250,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super High RollerJune 13$250,000TBD
42. $10,000 Big Op ChampionshipJune 13$10,000TBD
43. $800 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack 8-HandedJune 14$800TBD
44. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo BountyJune 14$10,000TBD
45. $2,500 Mixed Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Seven Card Stud hi-Lo 8 or BetterJune 14$2,500TBD
46. $1,000 No-Limit Hold-em Seniors ChampionshipJune 15$1,000TBD
47. $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High RollerJune 15$25,000TBD
48. $10,000 Razz ChampionshipJune 15$10,000TBD
49. $2,500 No-Limit Hold’em FreezeoutJune 16$2,500TBD
50. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Millionaire MakerJune 17$1,500TBD
51. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em MysteryJune 17$10,000TBD
52. $3,000 Nine Game MixJune 17$3,000TBD
53. $1,500 Five Card Pot-Limit OmahaJune 18$1,500TBD
54. $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. ChampionshipJune 18$10,000TBD
55. $50,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High RollerJune 19$50,000TBD
56. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-HandedJune 19$3,000TBD
57. $1,000 Pot-Limit OmahaJune 20$1,000TBD
58. $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple DrawJune 20$1,500TBD
59. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Salute To WarriorsJune 21$500TBD
60. $50,000 Poker Players ChampionshipJune 21$50,000TBD
61. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super SeniorJune 22$1,000TBD
62. $2,500 No-Limit Hold’emJune 22$2,500TBD
63. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mystery MillionsJune 23$1,000TBD
64. $25,000 PLO/NLH Mixed High RollerJune 23$25,000TBD
65. $1,500 No-Limit Hold/em FreezeoutJune 23$1,500TBD
66. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Tag TeamJune 24$1,000TBD
67. $10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw ChampionshipJune 24$10,000TBD
68. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Ladies ChampionshipJune 25$1,000TBD
69. $1,500 Seve Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or BetterJune 25$1,500TBD
70. $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha ChampionshipJune 26$10,000TBD
71. $2,500 Mixed Big Bet 7-HandedJune 27$2,500TBD
72. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mini Main EventJune 28$1,000TBD
73. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-HandedJune 28$5,000TBD
74. $1,500 8-Game MixedJune 28$1,500TBD
75. $10,000 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better ChampionshipJune 29$10,000TBD
76. $100,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High RollerJune 30$100,000TBD
77. $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw LowballJune 30$2,500TBD
78. $600 No-Limit Hold’em DeepstackJuly 1$600TBD
79. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em FreezeoutJuly 1$3,000TBD
80. $10,000 8-Game Mixed ChampionshipJuly 1$10,000TBD
81. $800 No-Limit Hold’em Summer CelebrationJuly 2$800TBD
82. $10,000 WSOP No-Limit Hold’em Main EventJuly 2$10,000TBD
83. $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Double Board Bomb PotJuly 2$1,500TBD
84. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo BountyJuly 3$5,000TBD
85. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’emJuly 4$1,000TBD
86. $600 No-Limit Hold’em Ultra StackJuly 5$600TBD
87. $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery BountyJuly 8$1,000TBD
88. $300 No-Limit Hold’em Gladiators of PokerJuly 8$300TBD
89. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mid-Stakes ChampionshipJuly 8$3,000TBD
90. $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em High RollerJuly 9$50,000TBD
91. $1,500 Pick Your PLOJuly 9$1,500TBD
92. $3,000 T.O.R.S.E.July 10$3,000TBD
93. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em The CloserJuly 11$1,500TBD
94. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed ChampionshipJuly 11$10,000TBD
95. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Summer SaverJuly 12$500TBD
96. $3,000 Pot-Limit Omaha 6-HandedJuly 12$3,000TBD
97. H.O.R.S.E. High RollerJuly 13$25,000TBD
98. $800 No-Limit Hold’em DeepstackJuly 14$800TBD
99. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 8-HandedJuly 14$5,000TBD
100. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super TubroJuly 15$1,000TBD

New York’s Ungar Tied for Most Main Event Wins

One of New York’s own is tied for the record for the most World Series of Poker Main Event wins.

Stu Ungar was born in Manhattan, New York in 1953. In 1980, he would go on to win a 73-person field to claim his first World Series of Poker Main Event. That pocketed Ungar $365,000. His winning hand was a 5 of spades and 4 of spades.

The next year, Ungar would repeat the feat, winning the 1981 Main Event. It was a field of 75 players and earn him $375,000. His winning hand was an Ace of hearts, Queen of hearts.

Amazingly, 16 years later, Ungar would claim his third Main Event title. This would be in a field of 312 players and earn him $1 million. His winning hand was the Ace of hearts and 4 of clubs.

Ungar is tied with Johnny Moss for the most WSOP Main Event titles at three. He is also one of four to repeat as Main Event champion, joining Moss, Doyle Brunson, and Johnny Chan.

New Jersey’s Blumstein Takes 2017 Main Event

New Jersey also holds claim to a World Series of Poker Main Event title. In 2017, Morristown, New Jersey native Scott Blumstein won the prestigious title.

Born in 1992, Blumstein earned the honor at the age of 25. He won in a first prize of $8,150,000 in a field of 7,221 players.

The winning hand for Blumstein was Ace of hearts and 2 of diamonds.

Drew Ellis
Drew Ellis

Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.

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