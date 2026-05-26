New York, New Jersey Updates For 2026 World Series Of Poker

It’s the biggest six weeks of poker, as the 2026 World Series of Poker has gotten started on May 26.

This 6-week event will feature 100 bracelet tournaments from May 26-July 15, with events taking place in Las Vegas at Horseshoe Casino and Paris Las Vegas.

New York and New Jersey have made a big impacts on the WSOP over its history and could do so again this year.

2026 World Series of Poker Event Schedule

Here’s a rundown of all 100 2026 World Series of Poker events, including their starting date and buy-in. Throughout the WSOP, we will update winners of each event.

Event Start Date Buy-In Winner 1. $550 No-Limit Hold’em Mini Mystery Millions May 26 $550 TBD 2. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 8-Handed May 26 $5,000 TBD 3. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Employees Event May 27 $500 TBD 4. $1,500 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better May 27 $1,500 TBD 5. $5,000 Pot-Limit Omaha May 28 $5,000 TBD 6. $1,500 Seven Card Stud May 28 $1,500 TBD 7. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em Heads Up Championship May 29 $25,000 TBD 8. $1,500 Badugi May 29 $1,500 TBD 9. $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship May 30 $10,000 TBD 10. $600 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack May 31 $600 TBD 11. $10,000 GGMillion$ No-Limit Hold’em High Roller May 31 $10,000 TBD 12. $1,500 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw May 31 $1,500 TBD 13. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed June 1 $1,500 TBD 14. $1,500 Mixed: PLO Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Big O June 1 $1,500 TBD 15. $600 Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack June 2 $600 TBD 16. $1,700 No-Limit Hold’em U.S. WSOP Circuit Championship June 2 $1,700 TBD 17. $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship June 2 $10,000 TBD 18. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Monster Stack June 3 $1,500 TBD 19. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller June 3 $25,000 TBD 20. $1,500 Dealers Choice June 3 $1,500 TBD 21. $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better June 4 $1,500 TBD 22. $1,500 Big O June 5 $1,500 TBD 23. $10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship June 5 $10,000 TBD 24. $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller 6-Handed June 6 $25,000 TBD 25. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout June 7 $500 TBD 26. $2,000 No-Limit Hold’em June 7 $2,000 TBD 27. $10,000 Dealers Choice Championship June 7 $10,000 TBD 28. $600 No-Limit Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha Mixed Deepstack June 8 $600 TBD 29. $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller June 8 $50,000 TBD 30. $1,500 Limit Hold’em June 8 $1,500 TBD 31. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty June 9 $1,500 TBD 32. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em June 9 $3,000 TBD 33. $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship June 9 $10,000 TBD 34. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Colossus June 10 $500 TBD 35. $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha June 10 $1,500 TBD 36. $100,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller June 10 $100,000 TBD 37. $1,500 H.O.R.S.E. June 10 $1,500 TBD 38. $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship June 11 $10,000 TBD 39. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em Seniors High Roller June 12 $5,000 TBD 40. $1,500 Razz June 12 $500 TBD 41. $250,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super High Roller June 13 $250,000 TBD 42. $10,000 Big Op Championship June 13 $10,000 TBD 43. $800 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack 8-Handed June 14 $800 TBD 44. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty June 14 $10,000 TBD 45. $2,500 Mixed Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better, Seven Card Stud hi-Lo 8 or Better June 14 $2,500 TBD 46. $1,000 No-Limit Hold-em Seniors Championship June 15 $1,000 TBD 47. $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller June 15 $25,000 TBD 48. $10,000 Razz Championship June 15 $10,000 TBD 49. $2,500 No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout June 16 $2,500 TBD 50. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Millionaire Maker June 17 $1,500 TBD 51. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mystery June 17 $10,000 TBD 52. $3,000 Nine Game Mix June 17 $3,000 TBD 53. $1,500 Five Card Pot-Limit Omaha June 18 $1,500 TBD 54. $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship June 18 $10,000 TBD 55. $50,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller June 19 $50,000 TBD 56. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed June 19 $3,000 TBD 57. $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha June 20 $1,000 TBD 58. $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw June 20 $1,500 TBD 59. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Salute To Warriors June 21 $500 TBD 60. $50,000 Poker Players Championship June 21 $50,000 TBD 61. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Senior June 22 $1,000 TBD 62. $2,500 No-Limit Hold’em June 22 $2,500 TBD 63. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mystery Millions June 23 $1,000 TBD 64. $25,000 PLO/NLH Mixed High Roller June 23 $25,000 TBD 65. $1,500 No-Limit Hold/em Freezeout June 23 $1,500 TBD 66. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Tag Team June 24 $1,000 TBD 67. $10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship June 24 $10,000 TBD 68. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Ladies Championship June 25 $1,000 TBD 69. $1,500 Seve Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better June 25 $1,500 TBD 70. $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship June 26 $10,000 TBD 71. $2,500 Mixed Big Bet 7-Handed June 27 $2,500 TBD 72. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mini Main Event June 28 $1,000 TBD 73. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed June 28 $5,000 TBD 74. $1,500 8-Game Mixed June 28 $1,500 TBD 75. $10,000 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship June 29 $10,000 TBD 76. $100,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller June 30 $100,000 TBD 77. $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball June 30 $2,500 TBD 78. $600 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack July 1 $600 TBD 79. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout July 1 $3,000 TBD 80. $10,000 8-Game Mixed Championship July 1 $10,000 TBD 81. $800 No-Limit Hold’em Summer Celebration July 2 $800 TBD 82. $10,000 WSOP No-Limit Hold’em Main Event July 2 $10,000 TBD 83. $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Double Board Bomb Pot July 2 $1,500 TBD 84. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty July 3 $5,000 TBD 85. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em July 4 $1,000 TBD 86. $600 No-Limit Hold’em Ultra Stack July 5 $600 TBD 87. $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty July 8 $1,000 TBD 88. $300 No-Limit Hold’em Gladiators of Poker July 8 $300 TBD 89. $3,000 No-Limit Hold’em Mid-Stakes Championship July 8 $3,000 TBD 90. $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller July 9 $50,000 TBD 91. $1,500 Pick Your PLO July 9 $1,500 TBD 92. $3,000 T.O.R.S.E. July 10 $3,000 TBD 93. $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em The Closer July 11 $1,500 TBD 94. $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em 6-Handed Championship July 11 $10,000 TBD 95. $500 No-Limit Hold’em Summer Saver July 12 $500 TBD 96. $3,000 Pot-Limit Omaha 6-Handed July 12 $3,000 TBD 97. H.O.R.S.E. High Roller July 13 $25,000 TBD 98. $800 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack July 14 $800 TBD 99. $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em 8-Handed July 14 $5,000 TBD 100. $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super Tubro July 15 $1,000 TBD

New York’s Ungar Tied for Most Main Event Wins

One of New York’s own is tied for the record for the most World Series of Poker Main Event wins.

Stu Ungar was born in Manhattan, New York in 1953. In 1980, he would go on to win a 73-person field to claim his first World Series of Poker Main Event. That pocketed Ungar $365,000. His winning hand was a 5 of spades and 4 of spades.

The next year, Ungar would repeat the feat, winning the 1981 Main Event. It was a field of 75 players and earn him $375,000. His winning hand was an Ace of hearts, Queen of hearts.

Amazingly, 16 years later, Ungar would claim his third Main Event title. This would be in a field of 312 players and earn him $1 million. His winning hand was the Ace of hearts and 4 of clubs.

Ungar is tied with Johnny Moss for the most WSOP Main Event titles at three. He is also one of four to repeat as Main Event champion, joining Moss, Doyle Brunson, and Johnny Chan.

New Jersey’s Blumstein Takes 2017 Main Event

New Jersey also holds claim to a World Series of Poker Main Event title. In 2017, Morristown, New Jersey native Scott Blumstein won the prestigious title.

Born in 1992, Blumstein earned the honor at the age of 25. He won in a first prize of $8,150,000 in a field of 7,221 players.

The winning hand for Blumstein was Ace of hearts and 2 of diamonds.