Mets IF Jeff McNeil traded to A’s as offseason soap opera continues

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Mets continued their unpredictable offseason when they traded popular super utility man Jeff McNeil to the Athletics. The deal is a glorified salary dump, with Jeff Passan reporting the Mets will only receive a rookie ball arm back from the A’s. New York will also kick in some of McNeil’s $15.75 million salary.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



A's receive: Jeff McNeil and $5.75 million (to help cover his $15.75 million salary; the Mets also would pay his $2 million buyout if his option isn't exercised)



Mets receive: RHP Yordan Rodriguez — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2025

McNeil has spent his entire career in the Mets organization and debuted in 2018. He was a two-time All-Star, playing every position except pitcher and catcher along the way. McNeil also won the National League batting title in 2022, hitting .326 and earning his only Silver Slugger.

But now, the fan favorite is headed west to his native California. And looking at the return the Mets got back from the A’s? Well, let’s just say that this trade might not have been for baseball reasons.

A report from Mike Puma in the Post outlined an ongoing rift between McNeil and star shortstop Francisco Lindor. The veteran beat writer pointed to two incidents in particular. One on June 20, when Lindor chewed McNeil out after a misplay in the field. This echoed a similar beef from 2021, when Lindor allegedly had McNeil pinned against a wall.

Given that Steve Cohen and David Stearns are actually paying the A’s to take McNeil off their hands tells the real story. Power move or not, the Mets traded McNeil’s expiring contract. This despite Puma also reporting that Lindor and record free agent signee Juan Soto, while not feuding, certainly weren’t friends.

What’s more, the Mets trading Brandon Nimmo to Texas for Marcus Semien made McNeil the odd man out barring a permanent move to the outfield. Instead, McNeil will get a shot at being an everyday player with the Athletics, likely at third base.

Let’s also not forget that Jeff McNeil, popular though he was, is starting to age. He’ll turn 34 in April and has dealt with injuries the last two years. He is not a natural power hitter, nor does he have the elite glove skills expected of a utility player.

And in the long term? Just another Mets move in what can only be described as a very Mets offseason.

The team was in a position to re-sign homegrown slugger Pete Alonso. He instead signed a five-year deal with the Orioles after the Mets reportedly made no formal offer. Jorge Polanco was later signed to play first base.

On the pitching side, former All-Star closer Devin Williams was signed to a $45 million contract after Edwin Diaz opted out. Diaz, upset that the team hadn’t communicated with him, signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers.

And just for good measure? The Mets also added another former Yankee in Luke Weaver.

What’s still missing, Mets fans. That would be starting pitching. Either Sean Manaea or Kodai Senga would get the ball if the season started tomorrow. Or maybe David Petersen?

The saddest part is that even as the Mets clearly have some clubhouse problems, there isn’t one quick fix. Not without gutting the farm system to maybe trade for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. And even then, are the Mets certain they can extend or re-sign him?

And now, a one-time fan favorite pays the price, and has to go play baseball in, of all places, Sacramento.

Another lateral move for the New York Mets. Forget the plan. There clearly is none.

Happy trails, Jeff McNeil. We’ll miss you.