Hollywood Casino NJ Sees Online Revenue Record In November

It’s not easy to find a strong place in the New Jersey online casino marketplace.

With over two dozen available operators, creating consistent revenue growth is a challenge.

Hollywood Casino sits just outside the top 10 in the state, but recent months give the PENN Entertainment product reasons to be optimistic heading into 2026.

Since making the shift away from Barstool in late 2023, PENN’s online casino revenue in NJ hit a two-month record for reported revenue in October and November.

Over the last two months, Hollywood Casino has generated $8.1 million in revenue. That includes a record $4.3 million in November.

The standalone iGaming product from PENN could me making a push to crack the top 10, with its latest Hollywood Casino promo code helping with the effort.

Hollywood Casino NJ Sees Recent Surge in Revenue

PENN Entertainment made a shift from Barstool to ESPN BET/Hollywood Casino late in 2023. While Hollywood Casino was an available online casino on desktops, it wasn’t a standalone casino app until March of this year in New Jersey.

In December, PENN ended a two-year partnership with ESPN BET, transitioning to theScore Bet. However, Hollywood Casino will remain the standalone brand for the company.

When the launch of the Hollywood Casino app first happened, PENN didn’t see much of a revenue boost. However, June sparked a turn that has continued to build over the second half of the year.

Here’s a look at Hollywood Casino’s revenue each month since March.

March: $2,793,495

$2,793,495 April: $2,567,920

$2,567,920 May: $2,640,257

$2,640,257 June: $3,090,009

$3,090,009 July: $2,612,187

$2,612,187 August: $3,014,033

$3,014,033 September: $2,720,592

$2,720,592 October: $3,853,739

$3,853,739 November: $4,255,077

October really set things in motion. It was a record month for NJ online casinos in general, but a 41.7% jump month-to-month for Hollywood Casino.

Last month, while overall revenue dropped for New Jersey compared to October, Hollywood Casino continue to climb upward. The new record month of $4.3 million was another 10.4% jump.

November’s revenue put Hollywood Casino as close to the top 10 as it has been all year, just about $900,000 shy of Bally Bet. Hollywood was also $1.4 million ahead of PlayStar Casino, giving it some breathing room at the No. 11 spot.

Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code for December

Hollywood Casino is looking to continue to build on its strong finish to 2025 with a special promo code offer for new users.

By using our exclusive Hollywood Casino bonus code “ESNY” new customers will receive 50 bonus spins for the online slot game Huff N’ Even More Puff. They will also receive $50 in PENN Play Credits that can be used on all that Hollywood Casino has to offer.

Just wager $5 on casino games after signing up for an account to receive the two bonus offers.

Each of the 50 bonus spins carry a value of $0.20 and they expire after seven days of being issued. The bonus credits also expire after seven days. Both offers carry a 1x wagering requirement, which means any winnings will go straight to your account and be available for withdrawal.