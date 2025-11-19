New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Blows Past Record With $260.3 Million In October

It was a record-setting October for New Jersey online casinos.

In fact, it was far more than just a record month, it was a record-smashing month.

NJ online casinos posted $260.3 million in iGaming revenue for October, beating the previous monthly record of $248.4 million in August by nearly 5%.

Having never hit $250 million in its history, the collective NJ online operators just shot past that mark and jumped to $260 million in October. It’s a continued sign that online casino revenue has no clear peak in sight as of yet.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for October 2025

The growth rate for New Jersey online casinos continues to be strong.

Along with the record month, October saw revenue increase 21.8% year-over-year when compared to October 2024.

Here’s a look at how each operator performed last month compared to a year ago. Data has been provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Online Operator October 2025 Revenue September 2024 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $60,873,276 $48,276,474 26.1% DraftKings $48,495,552 $45,619,219 6.3% BetMGM $33,206,436 $25,498,472 30.2% Borgata $21,946,245 $16,463,851 33.3% Caesars Palace $16,886,470 $14,637,401 15.4% Hard Rock Bet $14,305,212 $10,351,396 38.2% Fanatics $13,044,498 $3,722,390 250.4% Golden Nugget $10,629,315 $10,520,157 1.0% BetRivers $8,005,006 $6,921,944 15.6% Bally $4,690,603 $4,818,540 -2.7% ESPN Bet/Hollywood $3,853,739 $3,181,853 21.1% bet365 $2,805,832 $1,587,500 76.7% PlayStar $2,593,759 $2,551,003 1.7% Resorts $2,352,678 $2,196,142 7.1% Tropicana $2,330,214 $2,250,212 3.6% Ocean $2,135,334 $1,885,021 13.3% PartyPoker $1,725,959 $1,483,648 16.3% BetParx $1,614,156 $1,278,486 26.3% Jackpocket $1,329,037 $1,848,249 -28.1% WSOP $1,310,622 $1,218,774 7.5% Pala/Stardust $1,226,814 $1,016,438 20.7% Monopoly $1,095,164 $1,385,299 (Virgin) -20.9% Mohegan Sun $1,093,475 $815,422 34.1% PokerStars $843,072 $1,155,855 -27.1% Wheel of Fortune $801,917 $754,644 6.3% Harrah's $719,557 $821,975 -12.5% Jackpot City $244,661 $756,220 -67.6% Spin Palace $111,330 $613,421 (Betway) -81.8% Total $260,269,933 $213,630,006 21.8%

Fanatics, Hard Rock See Big Increases

Most of the 28 online casino operators in New Jersey saw year-over-year growth last year when it comes to revenue. However, a few really stand out.

Fanatics saw the biggest growth, jumping from $3.7 million to $13.0 million, an increase of 250.4%.

Fanatics has been a somewhat up and down this year, with it hitting just over $5 million in OC revenue for September, but producing $12.4 million in July. Though consistency hasn’t been its thing, Fanatics can now point to hitting at least $10 million in revenue for three of the last four months.

Another online operator with a strong October was Hard Rock Bet. Last month, Hard Rock produced $14.3 million in revenue, finishing sixth among all NJ operators. That total was an increase of 38.2% compared to the $10.4 million it did a year ago.

One thing Hard Rock has done this year is lock down that sixth spot in New Jersey, and it has done so with consistency. Since July, Hard Rock has produced $13.4 million to $14.3 million.