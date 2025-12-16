New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Falls Shy Of Record With $253 Million In November
After putting up a big new revenue record in October, New Jersey online casinos were unable to match that effort in November.
However, the state’s iGaming industry still recorded its second-highest monthly total, raking in $253.0 million last month. These numbers were reported by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.
November’s revenue was a 2.8% drop compared to the record $260.3 million that was set in October. However, it is an 18.2% improvement on the $214.0 million that New Jersey recorded in November 2024.
Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for November 2025
November was still a good showing for New Jersey. Four different operators recorded at least $20 million in revenue, with FanDuel Casino leading the way at $60.2 million.
Here’s a look at how each operator fared in November compared to last year. Data is provided by the NJDGE website.
|Online Operator
|November 2025 Revenue
|November 2024 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$60,241,764
|$47,861,010
|25.9%
|DraftKings
|$49,602,541
|$42,157,663
|17.7%
|BetMGM
|$30,629,734
|$27,544,091
|11.2%
|Borgata
|$20,596,464
|$22,156,618
|-7.0%
|Caesars Palace
|$19,335,253
|$13,199,420
|46.5%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$13,380,062
|$9,780,985
|36.8%
|Golden Nugget
|$9,664,684
|$9,563,952
|1.1%
|Fanatics
|$8,233,579
|$4,434,506
|85.7%
|BetRivers
|$8,094,540
|$6,000,473
|34.9%
|Bally
|$5,141,268
|$4,360,446
|17.9%
|ESPN Bet/Hollywood
|$4,255,077
|$2,851,197
|49.2%
|PlayStar
|$2,824,828
|$3,041,742
|-7.1%
|bet365
|$2,604,696
|$1,646,665
|58.2%
|BetParx
|$2,385,084
|$1,162,461
|105.2%
|Tropicana
|$2,270,500
|$2,935,865
|-22.7%
|Resorts
|$2,051,268
|$1,760,733
|16.5%
|Ocean
|$1,932,416
|$1,596,205
|21.1%
|Mohegan Sun
|$1,446,770
|$1,133,344
|27.7%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,426,904
|$1,056,239
|35.1%
|PartyPoker
|$1,375,680
|$1,784,720
|-22.9%
|WSOP
|$1,069,043
|$890,713
|20.0%
|Jackpocket
|$1,048,754
|$1,377,376
|-23.9%
|PokerStars
|$998,096
|$1,159,187
|-13.9%
|Monopoly
|$977,206
|$989,460
|-1.2%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$814,800
|$842,020
|-3.2%
|Harrah's
|$645,721
|$929,925
|-30.6%
|Jackpot City
|N/A
|$987,609
|N/A
|Spin Palace
|N/A
|$817,107 (Betway)
|N/A
|Total
|$253,046,732
|$214,021,732
|18.2%
New Jersey to Fall Shy of $3 Billion in 2025
It’s been an overall record year of iGaming revenue for New Jersey no matter what happens in December.
Through 11 months, the state now sits at $2.64 billion in online casino revenue. That already tops last year’s record total of $2.39 billion.
As of now, the revenue is 22.4% ahead of where it was a year ago through 11 months. Should that rate continue, New Jersey will finish with approximately $2.92 billion in yearly revenue. That is just shy of $3 billion, but certainly leaves that milestone mark well within reach for 2026.
Here’s some other news and notes from New Jersey’s November revenue report:
- New Jersey brought in just under $50 million in online casino gaming tax from November. For the year, iGaming has provided $455.2 million in tax revenue for the state. That leaves $500 million+ as a likely scenario by the end of the year.
- The biggest year-over-year growers in terms of percentage were betPARX Casino and Fanatics Casino. BetPARX more than doubled its November revenue, going from $1.2 million to $2.4 million. Fanatics was up 85.7% in November, climbing from $4.4 million to $8.2 million.
- Caesars Palace was one of the few operators to see significant month-to-month growth in New Jersey. It produced $16.9 million in October’s record month. That was followed up by $19.3 million in November. That was a 14.2% jump.
