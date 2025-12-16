New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Falls Shy Of Record With $253 Million In November

After putting up a big new revenue record in October, New Jersey online casinos were unable to match that effort in November.

However, the state’s iGaming industry still recorded its second-highest monthly total, raking in $253.0 million last month. These numbers were reported by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

November’s revenue was a 2.8% drop compared to the record $260.3 million that was set in October. However, it is an 18.2% improvement on the $214.0 million that New Jersey recorded in November 2024.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for November 2025

November was still a good showing for New Jersey. Four different operators recorded at least $20 million in revenue, with FanDuel Casino leading the way at $60.2 million.

Here’s a look at how each operator fared in November compared to last year. Data is provided by the NJDGE website.

Online Operator November 2025 Revenue November 2024 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $60,241,764 $47,861,010 25.9% DraftKings $49,602,541 $42,157,663 17.7% BetMGM $30,629,734 $27,544,091 11.2% Borgata $20,596,464 $22,156,618 -7.0% Caesars Palace $19,335,253 $13,199,420 46.5% Hard Rock Bet $13,380,062 $9,780,985 36.8% Golden Nugget $9,664,684 $9,563,952 1.1% Fanatics $8,233,579 $4,434,506 85.7% BetRivers $8,094,540 $6,000,473 34.9% Bally $5,141,268 $4,360,446 17.9% ESPN Bet/Hollywood $4,255,077 $2,851,197 49.2% PlayStar $2,824,828 $3,041,742 -7.1% bet365 $2,604,696 $1,646,665 58.2% BetParx $2,385,084 $1,162,461 105.2% Tropicana $2,270,500 $2,935,865 -22.7% Resorts $2,051,268 $1,760,733 16.5% Ocean $1,932,416 $1,596,205 21.1% Mohegan Sun $1,446,770 $1,133,344 27.7% Pala/Stardust $1,426,904 $1,056,239 35.1% PartyPoker $1,375,680 $1,784,720 -22.9% WSOP $1,069,043 $890,713 20.0% Jackpocket $1,048,754 $1,377,376 -23.9% PokerStars $998,096 $1,159,187 -13.9% Monopoly $977,206 $989,460 -1.2% Wheel of Fortune $814,800 $842,020 -3.2% Harrah's $645,721 $929,925 -30.6% Jackpot City N/A $987,609 N/A Spin Palace N/A $817,107 (Betway) N/A Total $253,046,732 $214,021,732 18.2%

New Jersey to Fall Shy of $3 Billion in 2025

It’s been an overall record year of iGaming revenue for New Jersey no matter what happens in December.

Through 11 months, the state now sits at $2.64 billion in online casino revenue. That already tops last year’s record total of $2.39 billion.

As of now, the revenue is 22.4% ahead of where it was a year ago through 11 months. Should that rate continue, New Jersey will finish with approximately $2.92 billion in yearly revenue. That is just shy of $3 billion, but certainly leaves that milestone mark well within reach for 2026.

Here’s some other news and notes from New Jersey’s November revenue report: