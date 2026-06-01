BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New players can redeem BetMGM promo code ESNY1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet this week. Anyone who signs up in MI, NJ, PA or WV can grab a $150 bonus with promo code ESNY150. Click here to start the registration process.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans on BetMGM Sportsbook this week. Set up a new account and start making picks on any of the MLB games on Monday. New players will also have the chance to look ahead to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Before placing your wagers on the upcoming matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, review the current BetMGM welcome promotions available in your state. Depending on your location, you can claim one of two highly competitive offers to kickstart your sports betting experience.

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On June 1, 2026

The BetMGM promo code unlocks two distinct and exciting promotional offers for new customers looking to wager on the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can take advantage of a specialized welcome offer: simply place a $10 wager on the game, and you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

For new users located in all other participating U.S. states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion allows you to place your initial wager on this Knicks-Spurs clash with confidence, knowing that if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets up to a maximum of $1,500.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-102) -4.5 (-118) Moneyline +165 -200 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

As the series gets underway, the betting trends reveal strong momentum for both sides. The New York Knicks come into this game as 4.5-point underdogs despite a phenomenal run for bettors; they are 9-1 against the spread (ATS) following a win over their last 10 games. The total points have also gone over in four of the Knicks’ last five matchups.

The San Antonio Spurs are installed as the home favorites on the moneyline at -200. Although the Spurs are 0-3 ATS against the Knicks over their last three meetings, San Antonio has proven reliable against high-level competition recently. They have gone 3-1 ATS against both top 10 scoring defenses and opponents with winning records over their last four games.

Defensively, this series features two of the stingiest units in the postseason. The Knicks lead the way, allowing just 100.6 opponent points per game. The Spurs are right behind them, limiting opponents to 105.0 points per game, setting the stage for a physical, hard-fought NBA Finals opener.

How to Activate BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion: