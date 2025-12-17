RP Luke Weaver remains in New York, signs 2-year pact with Mets

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Mets and New York Yankees might soon be one and the same after signing reliever Luke Weaver on Wednesday. Joel Sherman of the Post reported it is a two-year, $22 million contract.

Weaver posted a 3.62 ERA in 2025 and noticeably struggled after injuring his hamstring in June. The lanky righty had a 1.05 ERA when he was injured on June 1, and pitched to a 5.31 ERA from his June 20 return and on. Weaver did, however, manage a 2.96 xERA.

That makes, count it, four former Yankees who have since defected to the Mets: Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, Devin Williams, and now Luke Weaver. It’s safe to assume that he will slot in as the primary setup man behind Williams. It’s a natural role for him. Weaver owns a 3.33 career ERA in the 8th and 9th innings of games.

He can also close in an emergency, having done so for the Yankees in the 2024 postseason after Clay Holmes lost the closer’s job.

The Mets, meanwhile, look to be boosting their bullpen after failing to do the same for their starting rotation. Williams was signed to a three-year, $45 million deal and will pitch the ninth inning after Edwin Diaz’s Dodger Blue departure. Holmes was a starter in Flushing last year, but could be back in the ‘pen unless he provides more consistent length.

The upside is that this isn’t bad money for someone like Luke Weaver. He’ll turn 33 in August and should rack up plenty of strikeouts with his fastball-changeup combo. It will also be interesting to see if Weaver brings back his cutter, a plus pitch in his 2024 repertoire.

Otherwise, it’s been nothing but a series of lateral moves for the New York Mets. Weaver technically makes the bullpen better on paper, but there’s a reason he’s on a two-year contract. He’s aging. Both his velocity and pitch run values dipped in 2025. There’s a very good chance that Luke Weaver’s days as a high-leverage reliever are done.

We’ve said it before and we’ve said it again. The Mets’ current offseason plan is…there is no plan. Not unless trading Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien was more than swapping bad contracts.

The pitching staff knows no one true ace. Alleged clubhouse issues surrounding star shortstop Francisco Lindor have manager Carlos Mendoza playing defense. Not even ten years into the Steve Cohen Era, and the New York Mets are already looking like a chaotic organization.

But hey, Juan Soto, right??

Needless to say, this can’t cap the Mets’ offseason. There has to be a trade, an overpay for someone like Tatsuya Imai, anything. Anything to make this pitching staff look more than a group held together by spit and Superglue.

Luke Weaver continues the bullpen improvement, but again. Still just a glorified lateral move.