Edwin Diaz spurns Mets, signs with Dodgers

The rich get richer, and the New York Mets’ pitching woes continue.

Star closer Edwin Diaz, who opted out of his contract and left $38 million on the table, is headed westward. Per The Athletic’s Will Sammon and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Diaz will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three-years, $69 million.

Closer Edwin Díaz's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is for three years and $69 million, sources tell ESPN. The Dodgers, who were targeting bullpen help this winter, got the best closer on the market, setting a new AAV record for relievers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2025

Diaz turned in a great age-31 campaign for the Mets in 2025, notching 28 saves with a 1.63 ERA in 62 games. Diaz also turned in a 3.0 bWAR on the year. The three-time All-Star has 253 career saves to his credit and can look forward to adding more in Dodger Blue.

The Mets, in the meantime, will roll with former Yankee Devin Williams in the closer’s role.

Of course, Mets fans and talking heads are….not happy. Sal Licata, WFAN’s resident Mets loudmouth, lambasted Diaz’s decision, calling him “selfish” and digging even deeper to add that he “was the worst closer in 2019.”

Christ, Sal. Tell how you really feel, why don’t ya.

First and foremost, the Dodgers overpaid Diaz. Even with any deferrals.

Furthermore, why? This is the same team that signed closer Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal, and he struggled to a 4.74 ERA with 23 saves. Now, it looks like Scott will the setup man despite Dodgers manager saying he dealt with injuries all last year.

Otherwise, hope Dodgers fans like the trumpet.

Now, all the Mets need to do is, well, add pitching. That’ll be tough, especially since they don’t seem to be willing to pay for it long-term. Yet, trading David Peterson seems to be on the table?

Anyway, I digress. Nobody wants to say it, but the Mets dug this hole themselves. That they gave Diaz a five-year, $102 million deal before the 2023 season was already ridiculous, even more so after Diaz injured his knee in the World Baseball Classic and missed the season. There was no way the Mets were going to give him much more than his previous AAV, especially as he turns 32 close to Opening Day.

Read my lips. Closer’s are rarely worth long-term contracts. The Yankees signed Aroldis Chapman, then 29 years old, for five years and $86 million in 2017. Even as he made three All-Star teams, his decline was noticeable year by year until Clay Holmes (Now a starter with the Mets because irony) took over the closer’s spot midway through 2022.

Yes, Chapman has since revived his career and turned in a career-best season at age 37, but look at the deals he’s signed. They’ve all been one-year pacts.

Diaz, on the other hand, is heading to a team that supports its players unconditionally. At this rate, it’s hard to imagine the Dodgers not pulling off the three-peat.

The Mets, on the other hand, continue to try and solve a pitching calculus problem worthy of Good Will Hunting.