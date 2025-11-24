Mets deal OF Brandon Nimmo to Rangers, Marcus Semien to NY

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets turned some heads on Sunday when they kicked off their offseason with, well, a blockbuster move of sorts.

Per several sources, New York will send outfielder and fan favorite Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. In return, the Mets receive veteran infielder Marcus Semien.

Nimmo, who turns 33 a day after Opening Day, hit .262 and set new career highs with 25 homers and 92 RBI plus a 114 wRC+. He has spent his entire career with the Mets and should be Texas’ starting left fielder in 2026. Nimmo is also durable, having appeared in at least 150 games for four consecutive seasons.

Semien, by comparison, is a 35-year-old infielder who should start at second base for the Mets, shifting Jeff McNeil to the outfield for good. The 13-year-veteran is a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, and earned a World Series ring with Texas in 2023. Semien is coming off of a down season as well, one in which he hit just .230 with 15 home runs and a subpar 89 wRC+. Injuries might have been a factor, but Semien did still manage a solid defensive performance at second base.

Semien can now add the Mets as the fifth team on his resume. Aside from Texas, he has also played for the White Sox, A’s, and Blue Jays.

This helps both teams from a pure baseball standpoint. Texas needed a veteran outfielder and lefty bat, and Nimmo provides both. The downside is that he has always been streaky, and his glove is on the decline even as he moves over to left field from center. Nimmo’s on-base percentage (OBP) has also dropped each of the last four years.

Similarly, though Semien had a rough 2025, the Mets need some consistent infield defense and right-handed pop. Even with young infielders like Mark Vientos and switch-hitting Ronny Mauricio, Semien is a good enough hitter and strong defender. Even with three years left on his deal, he fits.

Which, of course, brings us to the actual reason the Mets and Rangers agreed to this swap. It’s really just two teams swapping bloated contracts.

Starting with Nimmo, he has five years left on an eight-year, $162 million deal. Semien has three remaining on his seven-year, $175 million contract with the Rangers.

Two aging, declining players, two bloated contracts, two teams trying to shed money however possible. Mission accomplished…kind of?

Look, by baseball standards? This isn’t a bad trade. Nimmo can still swing a hot bat despite his declining plate discipline, and he’s moving to a more hitter-friendly ballpark in Texas.

Semien no longer has the power he had in his prime, but still has a strong infield glove. And keep in mind, the Mets finished 19th in MLB last season with a -6 fielding run value (FRV).

It’s not a good nor bad move for either team. It’s essentially a lateral one, swapping one bad contract for another. The Mets are still desperate for pitching and adding Semien doesn’t guarantee a playoff spot.

Rather, this move is probably the first among many for the Mets this offseason. The Winter Meetings are next month, so stay tuned.