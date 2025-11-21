Jets at Ravens Odds and Picks: Why Baltimore (-13.5) Dominates This AFC Showdown

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The New York Jets travel to face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. This clash presents a classic study in contrasts: a turnover-plagued Jets offense, now led by Tyrod Taylor, battling a high-scoring Ravens attack that struggles with red zone efficiency. The Jets, led by dual-threat running back Breece Hall, must overcome their league-worst -11 turnover differential while averaging just 19.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the Ravens counter with quarterback Lamar Jackson and power back Derrick Henry in an offense that produces 25.0 points per game but converts only 47.2% of red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

The game features significant playoff implications for 5-5 Baltimore while representing another test of resilience for a Jets team searching for consistency. The Ravens have won 4 in a row while the Jets’ two-game win streak ended in New England.

New York Jets vs Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds

The betting markets have established the Ravens as overwhelming home favorites, reflecting the stark contrast between these two franchises’ current trajectories. The odds movement since opening suggests strong market confidence in Baltimore’s ability to control this matchup from start to finish.

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens -1136 | New York Jets +711

Baltimore Ravens -1136 | New York Jets +711 Spread: Baltimore Ravens -13.5 (-110) | New York Jets +13.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens -13.5 (-110) | New York Jets +13.5 (-110) Total: Over 44.5 (-111) | Under 44.5 (-109)

The Ravens opened as -549 favorites, but the moneyline has ballooned to -1136, indicating heavy action on the home team. The 13.5-point spread underscores the perceived talent gap between Baltimore’s explosive offense and New York’s inconsistent attack. The total sits at 44.5 points with slight juice favoring the over.

Based on current moneyline odds, the implied no-vig probabilities are:

Baltimore Ravens: 88.2% chance to win

88.2% chance to win New York Jets: 11.8% chance to win

Jets vs Ravens Prediction: Ravens Cover Large Spread at Home

While 13.5 points represents substantial territory, the situational trends and statistical mismatches strongly favor a dominant Ravens performance. The Jets have proven incapable of competing with superior opponents, posting a dismal 1-5 record against the spread (.167) over their last six games as underdogs of seven or more points. Conversely, Baltimore excels in this exact scenario, boasting a 7-1 against the spread record (.875) when favored by a touchdown or more over their last eight contests.

The Jets’ catastrophic turnover differential creates short fields for Baltimore’s opportunistic offense, while their anemic scoring attack lacks the firepower to keep pace in a potential shootout. For the total, multiple trends support the over. Baltimore has cashed the over in 5 of their last 6 home games as favorites and 4 of 5 home contests this season. The Jets contribute to higher-scoring affairs on the road, with overs hitting in 6 of their last 7 away games.

Game Picks:

Spread: Baltimore Ravens -13.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens -13.5 (-110) Total: Over 44.5 (-111)

Jets vs Ravens Player Props: Analyzing Key Betting Opportunities

The player prop market reflects Baltimore’s defensive dominance and New York’s offensive struggles, with lines set for a game where the Ravens control tempo and field position. Below are the most relevant props for skill position players from both sides:

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs (Over) Lamar Jackson (BAL) 207.5 (-113) 1.5 (-167) Tyrod Taylor (NYJ) 186.5 (-114) 0.5 (-188)

Player Rushing Yards Anytime TD Scorer Derrick Henry (BAL) 87.5 (-119) -233 Breece Hall (NYJ) 65.5 (-114) +133 Lamar Jackson (BAL) 33.5 (-112) +202 Keaton Mitchell (BAL) 21.5 (-117) +458

Player Receiving Yards Anytime TD Scorer Zay Flowers (BAL) 62.5 (-117) +142 Mason Taylor (NYJ) 33.5 (-115) +300 Adonai Mitchell (NYJ) 32.5 (-117) +400 Mark Andrews (BAL) 30.5 (-115) +140 Breece Hall (NYJ) 17.5 (-121) +133 Isaiah Likely (BAL) 23.5 (-115) +255

The Jets’ offensive limitations are reflected in Taylor’s modest 186.5 passing yards line and his interception prop sitting at -125 for over 0.5 picks. Hall represents New York’s primary offensive weapon with dual-threat capability, featuring a combined Rushing + Receiving Yards line of 88.5 (-118). His anytime touchdown odds of +133 make him the Jets’ most viable scoring threat.

For Baltimore, the prop markets anticipate a ground-heavy attack with Henry’s rushing attempts line set at 17.5 (-132 Over). Zay Flowers leads the receiving corps with a 62.5-yard line, while Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely offer tight end options in the red zone.

Best Jets vs Ravens Player Prop Prediction

The projected game script strongly favors Baltimore’s rushing attack as they build and maintain a substantial lead throughout the contest. This scenario creates ideal conditions for their primary ball-carrier to accumulate significant volume against a Jets defense that will spend extended time on the field.

Best Prop Bet: Derrick Henry Over 87.5 Rushing Yards (-119)

This selection aligns perfectly with the anticipated game flow. As 13.5-point home favorites, the Ravens project to establish an early advantage and control the clock through their ground game. Henry’s rushing attempts line of 17.5 (-132 Over) suggests meaningful volume, and against a defense worn down by extended possessions, he’s positioned to exceed this modest yardage total. Baltimore’s physical, ground-and-pound approach becomes their preferred method of salting away victories, making Henry the primary beneficiary of a positive game script.

Jets vs Ravens Statistical Breakdown: Offensive and Defensive Mismatches

The statistical comparison reveals significant disparities between these AFC opponents, highlighting Baltimore’s advantages across multiple key categories that directly impact game outcomes and betting considerations.

Stat Category New York Jets Baltimore Ravens Points Per Game 19.7 25.0 Total Yards Per Game 281.5 322.0 Passing Yards Per Game 139.9 180.0 Rushing Yards Per Game 141.6 142.0 Third Down Efficiency 36.6% 40.0% Red Zone TD % 52.2% 47.2% Turnover Differential -11 -2 Sacks (Defensive) 1.8 1.5 Takeaways (Defensive) 0.1 1.0

The most glaring mismatch emerges when examining the Jets’ offense against Baltimore’s defense. New York’s anemic production of 19.7 points and 281.5 total yards per game faces a Ravens defense that has generated 11 takeaways this season. The Jets’ catastrophic ball security, evidenced by their -11 turnover differential and minuscule 0.1 takeaways per game, plays directly into Baltimore’s hands.

Conversely, the Ravens’ balanced offensive attack averaging 322.0 total yards encounters a Jets defense that manages just 1.8 sacks per game. While Baltimore struggles in red zone efficiency at 47.2%, their ability to consistently move between the 20-yard lines should provide ample scoring opportunities. The Jets’ lone statistical advantage appears in red zone touchdown percentage at 52.2%, but their defense must first prevent Baltimore from reaching scoring position—a daunting task given their offensive limitations and poor field position battles.

Jets vs Ravens Injury Report: Key Health Concerns

Both teams enter Week 12 managing significant injury concerns, with 16 total players appearing on combined injury reports. The Ravens list 10 players with various ailments, while the Jets monitor 6 players heading into Sunday’s contest.

Player Name Position Injury Status Fantasy/Betting Impact Rashod Bateman WR Ankle Doubtful His absence funnels additional targets to Zay Flowers (62.5 receiving yards) and Mark Andrews (30.5 receiving yards), increasing their prop value. Roquan Smith LB Hamstring Questionable Baltimore’s defensive leader being limited creates opportunities for Breece Hall to exceed his 65.5 rushing yards prop through increased running lanes. Keyon Martin CB Rib Doubtful Thins Ravens’ secondary depth, potentially benefiting Jets receiver Adonai Mitchell in favorable one-on-one coverage situations. Isaiah Likely TE Calf Questionable Calf injury threatens his 23.5 receiving yards prop while potentially increasing Mark Andrews’ target share in two-tight-end sets. Kyle Hamilton SAF Shoulder Questionable Limited availability of this defensive playmaker could open middle-of-the-field opportunities for Jets’ passing attack over intermediate routes. Will McDonald IV DE Quad Questionable Weakened pass rush gives Lamar Jackson additional pocket time, enhancing his chances of exceeding passing yardage props and extending drives. Kene Nwangwu RB Hamstring Doubtful Jets’ backup absence solidifies Breece Hall’s workhorse role with no meaningful competition for backfield touches throughout the contest.

The most impactful absence involves Rashod Bateman, whose doubtful status redirects Baltimore’s aerial attack toward their remaining playmakers. Roquan Smith’s questionable designation represents the Ravens’ most concerning defensive injury, as his potential limitation could compromise their run defense against Hall’s dual-threat capabilities.

