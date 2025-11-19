Trent Grisham just complicated Yankees’ OF math

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In a move everyone should have expected, center fielder Trent Grisham accepted the qualifying offer and will return to the Yankees in 2026. He will earn a shade over $22 million after breaking out last season, batting .235 with a career-best 34 home runs and 87 RBI.

And in doing so, heavily complicated the team’s outfield math for next season.

In fairness to the Yankees, they clearly liked Grisham enough to even extend the QO. That clearly means general manager Brian Cashman was fine retaining him, or at least getting the draft pick back if Grisham signed elsewhere. The veteran executive even acknowledged a “very thin outfield market” at the GM Meetings earlier this month.

Except as we said just now: The Yankees’ outfield math just got a lot more difficult. No disrespect to Trent Grisham, but nobody actually thinks he’ll put up another 30-homer campaign, right? Meanwhile, he’s about to earn more than he was projected as a free agent while the Yankees’ face big outfield decisions. Both in free agency and within the organization, at that.

Lucky for the Yankees, right field is locked down tight. Three-time MVP Aaron Judge isn’t going anywhere. And given his breakout season and strong glove, we can assume Grisham is penciled in in center field.

Here’s where things get murky. Yes, Grisham is a two-time Gold Glove center fielder, but just turned in the worst defensive season of his career. He finished 2025 with -11 defensive runs saved (DRS) and a -3 fielding run value (FRV), both career lows in his age-28 season. Is this a fluke, or are Grisham’s legs aging early and losing some range?

Not to mention, the Yankees now have one outfield spot left to fill and, arguably, two outfield roster spots available. All the more frustrating, Cashman is basically deciding between four players for these two spots. Two free agents, two internal options.

Let’s start on the market with a name Yankees fans already know and love, Cody Bellinger. He was a perfect fit batting behind Aaron Judge last season, even if he was a bit streaky. Bellinger hit .272 with 29 homers and 98 RBI, and posted a +12 DRS playing all three outfield positions. Bellinger can also play some first base in an emergency.

And then, we have Kyle Tucker. Easily the golden goose of this offseason’s free agency class. The lefty-swinger spent last season with the Chicago Cubs and posted a 4.3 WAR in 136 games despite a relatively down year. Tucker battled some injuries and hit .231 with just five home runs in the second half. That put him at .266 on the year with 22 home runs and 73 RBI, though Tucker did also add 25 stolen bases.

Yankees fans also recall Tucker as a five-tool threat with the Houston Astros, with whom he won a World Series in 2022. Like Bellinger, his lefty swing is tailor made for Yankee Stadium. The downside is that as he approaches his age-29 season, Tucker will cost upwards of $300 million, likely over eight or nine years.

Bellinger, on the other hand, should bag about $180 million.

But internally? That’s where the conversation gets even more difficult. Switch-hitting youngster Jasson Dominguez still struggles batting right-handed. He’ll be 23 when spring training starts and needs to play everyday to succeed. Meanwhile, Trent Grisham breaking out pushed him out of the lineup, and could now push him off the roster.

And what about prospect Spencer Jones? He broke out and hit .274 with 35 home runs and 80 RBI across Double and Triple-A last year, but still had a strikeout rate (K%) of 35.6%. He has plenty of upside, but twice as many questions about his hit tool.

Granted, Trent Grisham taking the QO doesn’t equal the death knell for either Dominguez or Jones. Injuries happen. He could have a bad spring training and eventually play himself into an expensive bench role. Not the worst outcome, especially since Grisham’s playing on a fairly movable one-year deal.

Regardless, even if Cashman wanted him back, this is yet another plate for him to spin. He needs to solve this outfield puzzle, add starting pitching, and boost the bullpen. The man has his work cut out for him at the Winter Meetings in Orlando next month.

And all the while, he’s probably hoping, praying, Walt Disney World-levels wishing—that Trent Grisham wasn’t a fluke breakout in 2025.