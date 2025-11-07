Giants at Bears Week 10 Odds, Spread & Predictions: Best Bets for Sunday’s NFC Showdown in The Windy City

Syndication: The Record / IMAGN Images

A somewhat-compelling NFC clash unfolds as the New York Giants travel to historic Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears for a 1 p.m. Sunday game. This is a banged-up 2-7 Giants team going on the road to play a 5-3 Bears team that survived a shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers are OUT, the season is more or less lost, and the silver lining is following the growth of rookie Jaxson Dart as he continues on as QB1.

The Bears welcome the Giants with superior offensive firepower, averaging an impressive 26.9 points per game compared to New York’s 21.7. Chicago’s balanced attack will face a Giants defensive front anchored by Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, who will look to pressure sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and disrupt his rhythm.

Giants at Bears Betting Odds

Moneyline: Bears -218 | Giants +180

Bears -218 | Giants +180 Spread: Bears -4.5 (-110) | Giants +4.5 (-110)

Bears -4.5 (-110) | Giants +4.5 (-110) Total: Over/Under 46.5 (Over -108 / Under -112)

Chicago enters as clear home favorites with a -218 moneyline, while the point spread sits at 4.5 after tightening from an opening line of -5.5. This movement suggests some market respect for the Giants’ ability to keep games competitive despite their road struggles. The total has seen significant upward movement from 43.5 to 46.5, indicating expectations for increased scoring driven by Chicago’s offensive potential.

The current moneyline odds translate to an implied probability of 68.6% for a Bears victory and 35.7% for the Giants. After removing the bookmaker’s vig, the fair probability breakdown is:

Chicago Bears: 65.7% chance to win

65.7% chance to win New York Giants: 34.3% chance to win

Spread Prediction: Chicago Covers at Home

While New York’s discipline can present appealing underdog value, situational trends heavily favor the home team. The Chicago Bears are 6-1 against the spread at home versus opponents with losing records over their last seven games, showcasing their dominance at Soldier Field against struggling competition. The Giants’ road woes compound this disadvantage, having lost 10 consecutive games away from home while posting a dismal 3-17 record as underdogs in their last 20 contests.

Chicago’s offense should generate enough firepower to cover the 4.5-point spread at home. The Bears have consistently capitalized on home-field advantage against teams in similar situations to New York’s current predicament.

For the total, the sharp line movement from 43.5 to 46.5 carries significant weight. While historical matchups between these franchises have trended under, recent form suggests a higher-scoring affair. The over has connected in each of New York’s last four games, while Chicago has seen the over hit in five of their last six contests against opponents with losing records.

The Pick: Chicago Bears -4.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears -4.5 (-110) The Total: Over 46.5 (-108)

NFL Player Props: Giants at Bears Key Betting Lines

This NFC showdown offers substantial opportunities in the player prop market, particularly with an elevated game total and two quarterbacks featuring contrasting skill sets. The following table presents key prop lines for Sunday’s matchup.

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs Caleb Williams (CHI) 221.5 1.5 (Over -137) Jaxson Dart (NYG) 201.5 1.5 (Over +138)

Player Rushing Yards Anytime TD Odds Kyle Monangai (CHI) 52.5 -145 D’Andre Swift (CHI) 48.5 -145 Tyrone Tracy (NYG) 42.5 +165 Devin Singletary (NYG) 33.5 +290

Player Receiving Yards Anytime TD Odds Rome Odunze (CHI) 58.5 +130 DJ Moore (CHI) 44.5 +215 Colston Loveland (CHI) 29.5 +275 Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG) 50.5 +215 Darius Slayton (NYG) 39.5 +280 Theo Johnson (NYG) 33.5 +230

For the Giants, quarterback Jaxson Dart carries a modest passing yardage line of 201.5, reflecting both his dual-threat capability and the team’s balanced offensive approach. His rushing prop sits at 38.5 yards, highlighting his mobility as a key factor. The passing touchdown over at 1.5 TDs offers appealing value at +138 if New York can maintain pace in a potentially high-scoring contest.

In the backfield, Tyrone Tracy appears positioned as the primary option with a 42.5-yard rushing line and the best anytime touchdown odds among Giants skill players at +165. Veteran Devin Singletary presents intriguing longshot value with touchdown odds of +290 despite a lower rushing line of 33.5 yards.

The receiving corps is led by Wan’Dale Robinson at 50.5 yards, making him the focal point of New York’s passing attack. Big-play threat Darius Slayton carries a 39.5-yard line but could exceed that mark with a single explosive play. Tight end Theo Johnson offers solid value with a 33.5-yard receiving line and attractive touchdown odds at +230.

Team Statistics: Offensive and Defensive Breakdown

The statistical comparison reveals a fascinating clash between Chicago’s explosive offense and New York’s disciplined approach:

Statistic New York Giants Chicago Bears Points Scored Per Game 21.7 26.9 Total Yards Per Game 322.0 378.4 Passing Yards Per Game 204.1 234.0 Rushing Yards Per Game 117.9 144.4 Sacks Per Game 2.3 2.1 Takeaways Per Game 0.7 2.4 Turnovers Per Game 1.0 0.75 Turnover Differential -3 +13

Key Matchup Analysis

Bears Offense vs Giants Defense: Chicago brings one of the league’s more potent offensive attacks, generating 26.9 points and 378.4 total yards per contest. Their balanced approach produces 144.4 rushing yards per game, creating multiple dimensions for defensive coordinators to address. The Giants counter with a pass rush averaging 2.3 sacks per game, though they’ve struggled generating takeaways with just 0.7 per contest. This suggests Chicago should move the football effectively if their offensive line can handle New York’s pressure packages.

Giants Offense vs Bears Defense: New York’s methodical offensive approach averages 21.7 points and 322.0 total yards per game, facing an incredibly opportunistic Bears defense. Chicago has generated an impressive 2.4 takeaways per game through 13 interceptions and six fumble recoveries, creating short fields and additional scoring opportunities. This battle between disciplined execution and aggressive playmaking will largely determine the game’s outcome.

Head-to-Head History: Defensive Dominance Defines Recent Meetings

Recent matchups between these NFC franchises have been characterized by defensive struggles and low-scoring affairs, creating an intriguing contrast with Sunday’s elevated total. The under has successfully hit in each of the last four games between the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, establishing a clear pattern of defensive dominance in this series.

This trend reflects historically gritty matchups where neither offense could establish consistent rhythm against opposing defenses. However, the 2025 landscape presents a dramatically different scenario with both teams featuring new quarterbacks and evolved offensive systems.

The current game total of 46.5 directly challenges this established pattern, particularly given Chicago’s offensive surge that has produced overs in five of their last six games against teams with losing records. The market expects these new-look offenses to finally break the series’ defensive stranglehold, creating value for bettors willing to fade historical trends in favor of current form and personnel changes.

Injury Report: Key Players to Monitor for Giants vs Bears

Both teams enter Week 10 with significant injury concerns, as a combined 33 players appear on the injury report. The availability of several key contributors could dramatically impact betting lines and game flow, particularly for Chicago’s receiving corps and New York’s secondary.

Player Name Position Injury Status Fantasy/Betting Impact DJ Moore WR Hip Questionable Limited practice participation could reduce big-play ability, affecting his 44.5 receiving yards prop and shifting targets to Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland Rome Odunze WR Ankle Questionable Ankle concerns may impact explosiveness and route-running precision, making his 58.5 receiving yards over more challenging to achieve T.J. Edwards LB Hand Doubtful Potential absence would significantly weaken Chicago’s run defense, creating opportunities for Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary Paulson Adebo CB Knee Doubtful Likely absence creates a major vulnerability in New York’s secondary, improving matchups for Caleb Williams and Bears receivers while supporting the Over 46.5 Darius Muasau LB Ankle Doubtful Missing practice suggests unavailability, potentially weakening Giants run defense against Chicago’s 144.4 yards per game rushing attack Beaux Collins WR Neck Did Not Participate In Practice Absence would further thin New York’s receiving depth, potentially increasing targets for Wan’Dale Robinson and tight end Theo Johnson

The Bears’ offensive weapons face mobility concerns that could limit their explosiveness, while New York’s defensive secondary appears particularly vulnerable. Paulson Adebo’s likely absence represents the most significant injury impact, as it substantially improves Chicago’s passing game matchups and supports the elevated total. For Chicago, T.J. Edwards’ potential absence could open rushing lanes for a Giants ground game that needs every advantage in this difficult road environment.

