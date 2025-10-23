The new normalcy of the New York Knicks

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There was no telling how the New York Knicks would fare Wednesday night before they dispatched the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-111. The same Cleveland Cavaliers who rocketed to 64 wins last season, their first under head coach and former Knicks assistant Kenny Atkinson.

In fact, add that the Knicks were without their best rim protector in Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart, practically an NBA Swiss Army Knife, and it’s easy to see how the Cavs could have taken over the game. Sure, not having Darius Garland, D’Andre Hunter, and Max Strus hurt, but Donavan “Spida” Mitchell? Plus a healthy Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley? There was absolutely a lane for Cleveland to pull away with a big lead and then some.

Then, the Mike Brown New York Knicks arrived and won the evening, and for one reason.

Unlike his predecessor Tom Thibodeau, Brown actually utilized all but two of his available players: Pacome Dadiet and Mohamed Diawara. No being without key players and suddenly leaning on the starters with a small bench squad. Brown stuck to his plan and worked with the players he had available instead of hoping grit would ultimately tough out.

Just like a normal basketball team.

No disrespect to Thibs, folks, but Brown accomplished in one game what he almost never did in five years. Even as the Knicks went 10-6 without an injured Jalen Brunson last year, the rotation rarely expanded past eight players. Cut to New York finishing dead last in bench scoring at 23.1 points per game.

Brown used 11 players in Wednesday’s victory, with the bench accounting for 35 points and a net +25 for the game. Miles McBride looked strong as ever and second-year shooter Tyler Kolek showed off some sneaky good passing. Jalen Brunson being 5 of 18 from the field and doing his best James Harden at 12 of 13 from the line didn’t matter. OG Anunoby took no prisoners with 24 points and 14 rebounds along with his signature pest defense.

And Karl-Anthony Towns, whose defense was a problem all of last season? He was only a +2 on the night, but still added 19 points and 11 boards while apparently playing on a Grade 2 quad strain.

In a nutshell, the Knicks looked like an actual professional basketball team. Not some college team playing professional minutes. It’s just one game, but there’s no doubt that if Tom Thibodeau is still the coach? The New York Knicks lose Wednesday night’s game.

We’ll see what happens the rest of the way, but the Knicks are playing with house money early. Mike Brown is the new sheriff in town and he’s brought a new normal with him. Deep rotations, deeper playbooks, and maybe an even deeper understanding of how to get the best out of this New York Knicks team.

The Boston Celtics are next in Friday’s East Semis rematch and Jayson Tatum is out for the season. We may find out sooner rather than later if the Knicks are the team to beat in the East.