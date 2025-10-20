Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code: Get 50 Spins, $50 Bonus By Spending $5

You won’t find a state with more online casino options than New Jersey.

One of the new NJ online casino apps available is Hollywood Casino.

The casino platform for PENN Entertainment and partner with ESPN BET is a fresh spin on iGaming options. The new app also has a special promo code offer available right now.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Wager $5+ & Get $50 in Credits AND 50 Bonus Spins!



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY GET $50 CREDITS & 50 SPINS GET OFFER NOW

By using Hollywood Casino promo code “ESNY”, you get 50 bonus spins and $50 in PENN Play Credits by wagering just $5 on the app.

Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Offer

Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code Offer Available to New Customers New User Offer Play $5 in Casino Games, Get $50 in PENN Play Credits + 50 Bonus Spins for Huff N’ Even More Puff Promo Code ESNY Bonus Last Verified On October 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

This welcome offer allows new users to explore Hollywood Casino with some bonus funds.

The $50 in bonus funds requires just a 1x playthrough. That means any profits you win from using the PENN Play Credits will go straight to your account and be withdrawable right away.

When it comes to the bonus spins, they are for the popular slot game Huff N’ Even More Puff. Each spin holds a $0.20 value for the game. That’s a total of $10 in total value. After using each spin, any winnings also are credited right to your account, no more playthroughs required.

Just be mindful that the bonus spins and PENN Play Credits will expire within seven days of being issued to your account. All you need to do to earn both bonuses is spend $5 on real money casino games at Hollywood Casino NJ.

Signing Up for Hollywood Casino NJ

If this Hollywood Casino NJ promo code sounds like something you’re interested in, signing up for an account isn’t too stressful. Just follow these steps:

Click here or on one of our available links to be taken to Hollywood Casino NJ utilizing our promo code “ESNY”.

or on one of our available links to be taken to Hollywood Casino NJ utilizing our promo code “ESNY”. Register for an account by giving your name, address, phone number, and last four digits of your social security number. This will allow Hollywood Casino to confirm your location and identity.

Make your first deposit of at least $10 using one of the secured online banking options available at Hollywood Casino.

Spend your first $5 on real money casino games to activate the promo offer. Then you will receive your 50 bonus spins and $50 in PENN Play Credits.

That’s all it takes. Once you’ve got your bonus funds and spins, just playthrough them 1x to get any winnings directly credited to your account.