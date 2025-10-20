Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code: Get 50 Spins, $50 Bonus By Spending $5
You won’t find a state with more online casino options than New Jersey.
One of the new NJ online casino apps available is Hollywood Casino.
The casino platform for PENN Entertainment and partner with ESPN BET is a fresh spin on iGaming options. The new app also has a special promo code offer available right now.
Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.
ESNY
GET $50 CREDITS & 50 SPINSGET OFFER NOW
By using Hollywood Casino promo code “ESNY”, you get 50 bonus spins and $50 in PENN Play Credits by wagering just $5 on the app.
Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Offer
|Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code Offer
|Available to New Customers
|New User Offer
|Play $5 in Casino Games, Get $50 in PENN Play Credits + 50 Bonus Spins for Huff N’ Even More Puff
|Promo Code
|ESNY
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 20, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|Elite Sports NY
This welcome offer allows new users to explore Hollywood Casino with some bonus funds.
The $50 in bonus funds requires just a 1x playthrough. That means any profits you win from using the PENN Play Credits will go straight to your account and be withdrawable right away.
When it comes to the bonus spins, they are for the popular slot game Huff N’ Even More Puff. Each spin holds a $0.20 value for the game. That’s a total of $10 in total value. After using each spin, any winnings also are credited right to your account, no more playthroughs required.
Just be mindful that the bonus spins and PENN Play Credits will expire within seven days of being issued to your account. All you need to do to earn both bonuses is spend $5 on real money casino games at Hollywood Casino NJ.
Signing Up for Hollywood Casino NJ
If this Hollywood Casino NJ promo code sounds like something you’re interested in, signing up for an account isn’t too stressful. Just follow these steps:
- Click here or on one of our available links to be taken to Hollywood Casino NJ utilizing our promo code “ESNY”.
- Register for an account by giving your name, address, phone number, and last four digits of your social security number. This will allow Hollywood Casino to confirm your location and identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using one of the secured online banking options available at Hollywood Casino.
- Spend your first $5 on real money casino games to activate the promo offer. Then you will receive your 50 bonus spins and $50 in PENN Play Credits.
That’s all it takes. Once you’ve got your bonus funds and spins, just playthrough them 1x to get any winnings directly credited to your account.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.