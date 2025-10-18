Yankees expected to pursue Japanese IF Munetaka Murakami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees might not have a particularly busy offseason, but that doesn’t mean the Bronx Bombers are standing pat. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported last week that the Bronx Bombers are expected to pursue Japanese corner infielder and impending international free agent Munetaka Murakami.

Murakami will be 26 years old on Opening Day and has spent his entire professional career with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). He is a .273 lifetime hitter with 265 home runs and 722 RBI in eight years. Murakimi’s career season was his age-22 campaign in 2022, when he hit a career-high .318 with 56 home runs and 134 RBI. In the World Baseball Classic final the following season, Murakami’s solo home run in the second inning sparked Japan’s eventual 3-2 victory over Team USA.

Now, the young lefty bat is expected to be posted by Yakult this offseason and with several teams besides the Yankees interested. Feinsand also lists the Red Sox, Dodgers, Giants, Mets, and Phillies as potential destinations. Primarily a third baseman, Murakami can also play first base and some outfield.

That said, there’s almost no way the Yankees are actually interested in Murakami, at least not overly so. First, both corner infield spots are set. Ryan McMahon, despite his own issues making contact, is a Gold Glove finalist at third base. Furthermore, he has two years and $32 million remaining on a six-year, $70 million deal he signed with the Rockies. He’s not going anywhere and is too expensive to just be a late-innings defensive replacement.

Meanwhile, at first base, the Yankees would be foolish not to pursue Ben Rice. The guy is a hard contact machine and, with regular playing time, is easily capable of a 30-home run season in the Bronx.

Granted, Munetaka Murakami should be too, right? After all, career season aside, he’s basically a three true outcomes hitter. He takes his walks, hits his home runs, and strikes out. A perfect fit for Yankee Stadium’s short porch, right?

Slow your roll. Yes, Murakami is an exciting prospect who, if he adjusts properly, could become a feared power bat in Major League Baseball. Between his age and strength from the left side of the plate, he’s got first base/DH written all over him.

But therein lies the problem. Read the position’s exact words: Designated hitter. Hitter. Munetaka Murakami has done nothing but hit in his career, so why would it be any different if he made the jump to MLB?

Simple. Japan might have the best international team in the world, at least by WBC standards, but as to a full season? It couldn’t be more different than how MLB operates.

Most important of all, unlike its American counterpart, NPB does not preach velocity to its pitchers. They prefer a more balanced approach. If a pitcher has natural velo, they’ll develop it. Otherwise, they have zero issue letting their starters be control/soft contact pitchers.

Additionally, all travel in NPB is done via train and Monday is a universal day off. Unlike the nearly-everyday play and constant flying/time zone switching in MLB.

So what does this have to do with Murakami joining MLB? Simple: we’ve seen countless Japanese hitters come to the US and struggle against speedier pitches. Take former Cubs outfielder Kosuka Fukudome, for example. He hit 192 home runs in nine years and hit for a decent average with the Chunichi Dragons before joining the Chicago Cubs on a four-year, $48 million deal in 2008.

Fukudome hit 42 home runs over the course of the contract, returned to Japan at age 35, and spent the next 10 years with the Hanshin Tigers and Chunichi again. His power wasn’t as strong as earlier in his career, but he was still reliable and finished his career with 285 homers in NPB.

Think about that. Fukudome, a star in Japan in his prime, came to MLB in his 30s and was, at best, above average. Munetaka Murakami is younger and with far more holes in his game. He’s only a .273 career hitter in Japan which, given his natural raw power, is concerning.

Look at it this way. If those are the numbers Murakami is putting up in Japan, American fans are in for a shock. Clearly, Murakami’s hit tool is such that while he can take his walks and recognize pitches, making contact is another animal. In fact, his hitting flaws aren’t too dissimilar from McMahon’s.

That’s just it. Any team that hands Murakami a lucrative contract and subsequent posting fee to Yakult is in for a rude surprise. Instead of Manny Machado production, they’re more likely to get a performance more reminiscent of prime Joey Gallo. Lots of home runs, walks, and RBIs, but also lots of strikeouts and constantly hovering around the Mendoza Line.

Add that Murakami’s flawed glove, and he looks even less worth it. Gallo was a bad hitter, but at least somewhat made up for it with his outfield arm and glove. Munetaka Murakami doesn’t have that advantage.

So, be it the Yankees, Mets, or the favored Dodgers, whichever team signs Murakami must be very patient. Very. Maybe he’ll prove us wrong and be the second and more powerful coming of former World Series MVP Hideki Matsui. Perhaps he’ll be more some weird Joey Gallo-Masataka Yoshida hybrid.

Whatever the result, everyone from fans to front offices needs to temper their expectations. Munetaka Murakami can clearly play the game. But can he handle anything and everything she throws at him?

We’ll soon find out.