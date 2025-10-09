Taking an early look at the Yankees offseason

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Another October, another early postseason exit for the New York Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers’ 2025 season officially ended Wednesday night, when the rival Toronto Blue Jays kept swinging en route to a 5-1 victory in Game 4. The Jays will now face either the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.

For the Yankees, however, the upcoming offseason is going to be…interesting, to say the least? There is no clear free agency target, maybe a couple of guys general manager Brian Cashman would like to re-sign, but otherwise? This could be an offseason where he either stands pat or works his magic into an unexpected surprise.

But there is no one easy fix to get the Yankees that elusive 27th World Series title. This was a season where, for nearly two months, Murphy’s Law was in full effect. From an underperforming lineup to an outright failing bullpen, nothing nor anybody was helping the the team.

And yet? New York still managed to match its record from last year’s World Series run. This after watching Juan Soto sign with the crosstown rival New York Mets in free agency and ace Gerrit Cole miss the year with Tommy John surgery.

So what exactly can we expect from the Yankees this winter? Let’s take a look at each department and read some early tea leaves.

Front Office

First things first, no matter what the loudmouths online say, manager Aaron Boone isn’t going anywhere. At least he believes as such, given he’s under contract for next season. Assuming he’s back next season, he’ll soon pass Ralph Houk for sixth place among winningest Yankees managers.

However, don’t be surprised if there’s some staff turnover. Longtime bullpen coach Mike Harkey could be let go after Yankees relievers ranked 23rd in baseball with a 4.37 ERA. He’s served the team in that role over two separate stints, including the 2009 World Series season. There’s every chance Cashman or Hal Steinbrenner could decide a younger voice is needed, maybe even Harkey’s assistant Preston Claiborne.

Lineup

Thankfully, not much work to do here. Ben Rice will be the everyday first baseman. Fans will also (finally) get a full season of Jasson Dominguez once Trent Grisham moves on in free agency.

The only real question seems to surround Cody Bellinger, who can opt out of his contract. He can play stellar defense at all three outfield positions and the Yankees would love to have him back. However, we must also consider Cashman will at least make an offer to free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker.

The only major question mark next year, if we’re being honest, is Anthony Volpe. The young shortstop took a big step back defensively in 2025 and still hasn’t figured out his bat. Top prospect George Lombard Jr. is only getting better in the minors, so expect Volpe to have a short leash in 2026.

Pitching

New York is lucky because as of now, the 2026 pitching rotation is set. A recovered Gerrit Cole will be back in the ace spot. Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Will Warren, and hopefully Cam Schlittler will follow him. No disrespect to Luis Gil, but too many walks mean he’s a bullpen arm.

And speaking of the bullpen, don’t expect much movement there either. The only real movement could be Williams and/or Tim Hill leaving in free agency. Luke Weaver is probably gone too. However, key high-leverage arms like David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Fernando Cruz are all still under contract. Add Gil, and that’s a pretty strong bullpen.

Final Thoughts

All in all, expect a quiet Yankees offseason until Cashman decides to pull a rabbit out of his hat. The bullpen is the most pressing matter, but the pieces are there for it to correct itself with or without a coaching change. The bullpen ERA was the team’s worst since 2020, and its ranking the worst since 2007.

Otherwise, it should be an unexpectedly slow winter at East 161st Street and River Avenue.