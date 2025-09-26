New York Casino Options Dwindling, What Does It Mean For Online Casinos In NY?

The New York casino expansion plans are starting to get a little more clear.

Originally, eight different applications were made for three downstate New York casino licenses. They included Manhattan projects like The Avenir, Caesars Times Square, and Freedom Plaza. Bids for casinos in the outer-borough came from Bally’s Bronx, Metropolitan Park, and The Coney. Two bids were for racino expansions. They came from MGM Empire City and Resorts World New York.

That number has now dwindled down to five following recent rejections by Community Advisory Committee votes. Two have been approved, while three await their votes next week.

CAC approval moves the candidates forward for one of the three potential bids. The three winning applications are expected to be chosen by the state commission before the end of 2025.

The expansion of retail casinos in downtown New York could be another step toward eventual online casino expansion as well.

Where New York Casino Proposals Currently Stand

There’s been a lot of action happening with the eight proposals in recent weeks as each needed to receive approval from their CAC prior to September 30 to advance in the process.

The three proposed casinos in Manhattan were all rejected by their respective Community Advisory Committees. That means Caesars Times Square, Freedom Plaza, and The Avenir will not see their proposals come to life. Their nearby location to the United Nations played a role in not gaining public support.

Conversely, proposals for MGM Empire City and Resorts World New York were both accepted by their local communities and remain in the running.

The three outer-borough candidates have their respective CAC votes happening early next week.

When Will New York Online Casinos be Available

Online casinos are not currently legal in New York, but continued gaming expansion is a positive step toward its arrival.

With some big names in the gambling world vying for these licenses, they also have to have an interest in bringing iGaming into the state as well.

Legislation for New York online casinos and an online lottery routinely get brought into discussion in state legislature, but nothing has gained enough steam. Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn’t been a big proponent for expanding online gambling in the state.

Sweepstakes gaming was issued a ban by New York Attorney General Letitia James in June, citing a lack of regulatory oversight. The efforts to stop other forms of online gambling that isn’t state run also speaks to an awareness from legislators that online expansion is something they’d want to benefit the state.

Should any legislation pass in 2026 to legalize online casinos, it is likely New Yorkers still wouldn’t see any official launch until 2027 at the earliest. The legalizing to launch timeline has typically crossed a calendar year in most states.

What Online Casinos Will be in New York?

Should the day come that legal online casinos hit New York, residents should expect a wide array of operators.

Neighboring New Jersey has the most available operators of any state. Included in the New Jersey online casinos are popular brands like BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars Palace, Fanatics, Golden Nugget and more.

Currently, New York has all the big online sportsbook names operating in the state. That includes BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and more. Should online casino expansion happen, it would be a natural fit for these brands to also transition into iGaming.

DraftKings Casino has made itself a popular option throughout the US. It, like other top platforms in BetMGM, FanDuel, and Caesars Palace would definitely want their hands in the New York pie should legalized iGaming start.