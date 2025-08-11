When Is The Soonest New York Online Casinos Could Launch?

In the state with the largest online sports betting market, many New Yorkers have to wonder when online casino gaming will come to the Empire State.

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is unknown. But, we do know that it won’t be in 2025.

The good news is there have been discussions in the state government to expand gambling beyond just sports betting. New York is already in the midst of retail casino expansion in hopes to create added funding for the state.

Online casinos have proven to be a great source of tax revenue in the seven states where they currently exist.

Those hoping for NY online casinos will have to remain patient as more politicians need to get on board before any real progress can be made.

Where NY online casino legislation stands

The New York State Constitution clearly states that all forms of internet casino gambling are prohibited in the state. That can only change unless specifically authorized by state legislation and regulation through the New York State Gaming Commission.

No authorization for online casinos currently exists.

Sen. Joseph Addabbo introduced legislation early in 2025 to legalize iGaming and iLottery in New York, but the bill didn’t garner much traction. Addabbo has introduced legislation in previous years to no avail.

The state budget for 2024-25 didn’t include any plans to legalize online casinos. Also, Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn’t expressed much support for expanding online gambling in the state to casinos, which could be a big hurdle for legalization.

Though iGaming hasn’t progressed, the state has taken a stand against other unregulated online gambling options. In June, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a ban of online sweepstakes casinos that were operating in the state. James cited that sweepstakes casinos aren’t subject to regulatory oversight by the state for the reasoning behind the move.

Online casinos in New York not likely in 2026

Should online casino legislation navigate the waters in New York and get passed in 2026, it will still take time to roll it out in the state.

Online sports betting was signed into law in New York in April 2021, but it took until Jan. 8, 2022 for online apps to launch in the state.

Customers can anticipate something similar for online casinos. Only New Jersey and Connecticut have managed to launch products in the same calendar year that they passed legislation. In most cases, the process has taken more than a year.

State Online Casino Legalization Online Casino Launch Connecticut May 2021 October 2021 Delaware June 2012 November 2013 Michigan December 2019 January 2021 New Jersey February 2013 November 2013 Pennsylvania October 2017 July 2019 Rhode Island June 2023 March 2024 West Virginia March 2019 July 2020

Based on trends, it would be safe to assume that if legislation was passed in 2026, it would still take until 2027 for online casinos to be operational in New York.

NJ online casinos available

For those still looking for a legal online gambling option, NJ online casinos are available across the border.

New Jersey has a wide option of fully operational online casinos that include welcome bonuses to take advantage of.

Players will find thousands of slots and table games, as well as live dealer options.