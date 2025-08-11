Top New Jersey Online Casino Bonuses For New York Commuters
New York isn’t a state that offers legalized online casino gambling.
But, that doesn’t mean that New Yorkers can’t take advantage of casino bonuses that still exist.
Just miles away is the state of New Jersey, which has plenty of iGaming offers.
So, if making a trip across the state border, here’s what you need to know about the bonus offers at NJ online casinos.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
New Jersey’s Top Signup Offers
The Garden State was the second in the US to legalize online casinos.
It currently has built up a roster of over 30 online casino brands to choose from.
That kind of selection can make it a little overwhelming to pick one to start with. However, we’ve narrowed down a dozen of the top welcome offers to consider and the wagering requirements needed to fulfill the bonus.
|NJ Online Casino
|Welcome Bonus
|Wagering Requirement
|BetMGM Casino NJ
|Up to $1,000 Back if You Lose + $25 Bonus
|1x (freeplay), 15x (bonus cash)
|Caesars Casino NJ
|Up to $2,510 + 2,500 Reward Credits®
|15x on bonus funds
|FanDuel Casino NJ
|Play It Again Up to $1,000 (first 24 hours)
|1x
|DraftKings Casino NJ
|500 Spins + 100% Lossback Up to $1,000
|15x
|BetRivers Casino NJ
|100% Match up to $500
|1x
|Borgata Online Casino
|Up to $1,000 Back on Losses + $20 Bonus
|1x (freeplay), 15x (bonus)
|Hard Rock Bet NJ
|$25 Casino Bonus on Us (on the House) + 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000
|20x
|Golden Nugget Casino NJ
|Deposit $5, Get 500 Spins + Deposit Match Up to $1,000
|10x
|bet365 Casino NJ
|100% Match Up to $1,000 + $10 Free
|20x
|Horseshoe Casino NJ
|Up to $1,250 Back on Losses (first 24 hours)
|1x
|Fanatics Casino NJ
|100% Insurance Up to $100 Per Day For 10 Days
|Varies
|BetParx Casino NJ
|Up to $1,000 Back in Bonuses
|Varies
New York Online Casinos Not Likely Until at Least 2027
New York is the leader when it comes to online sports betting. Despite that, the state is still some time away from getting into the iGaming mix.
Despite legislation being introduced for online casinos in New York each of the last four years, no real signs of legalization have manifested.
Should another bill be introduced and passed in 2026, it is unlikely that online casino operators would be able to launch anytime before 2027.
Until then, New Jersey will have to be the home for online casino play.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.