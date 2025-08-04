Have NY Mets and NY Yankees reversed roles?

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s August 4 and, per usual, fans of both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are stressed out for different reasons. What’s strange is that, for the first time since probably the 2000 Subway Series? The roles have reversed.

The Mets are a half-game behind their blood rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race. Philly boosted their bullpen with Jhoan Duran and their outfield with former Met (and Yankee) Harrison Bader. The Mets boosted their bullpen too, so the two teams could very well play hot potato with the top spot from now into the next month.

The Yankees also boosted their bullpen tremendously…only to see all three blow a lead on Friday night as the Bronx Bombers were swept by the Miami Marlins. New York sunk to third in the AL East, 4.5 games behind the Blue Jays and 1.5 behind the suddenly second place Boston Red Sox. Quite the fall for a team that was in first place as recently as July 2.

We should also note, the Mets are in the thick of the race despite an overall down year from free agent mega-signee and former Yankee Juan Soto. He’s only hatting .247 on the season with 25 home runs and 63 RBI. The home run total isn’t bad at all, but we should note Soto has 16 home runs since June 1. Make no mistake, he slumped to start the year.

As for the Yankees? Well, maybe the actual data is catching up with general manager Brian Cashman. These long summer slumps are becoming all too common under his watch. That isn’t to say the blame lies exclusively with him, as no move he’s made has been objectively bad. Far from it, in fact.

But we still may need to accept this hard truth: The talent the Yankees have on paper no longer matches the reality. And not just because team captain and two-time MVP Aaron Judge is out with an elbow injury. It could just be that the New York Yankees of 2025 are simply not that good.

Truly a strange turn of events indeed. The Yankees still have the best run-differential in the American League at +92, but can’t get winning streaks going. The Mets’ is much more modest at +40, but they’re also in a weaker division. Not to mention, Clay Holmes’ shift to the rotation has gone about just as well as expected. The Mets also rank 10th in team home runs with 138, while the Bronx Bombers hold the throne with 179.

We could dip into the numbers and how they don’t match up with what’s in the standings all day, but the answer is clear. The Yankees are underachieving because of sloppy fundamentals and shaky pitching. The latter isn’t really their fault, especially since Gerrit Cole had Tommy John surgery before Opening Day. Furthermore, Clarke Schmidt also went down with Tommy John in the midst of what was looking like a breakout year.

The Mets, meanwhile? They’re thriving. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso picked up when Soto was struggling. Even Brett Baty started coming into his own this season. Win or lose, there’s a clear picture into how the engine runs.

The same can’t be said for the Yankees. Just like the David Wright Mets of old, who produces behind Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger is anyone’s guess. Like shortstop Anthony Volpe, whose Gold Glove defense suddenly vanished along with his ability to hit fastballs. Giancarlo Stanton is no longer reliable except in October, but will the Yankees even get there at this stage?

Most likely? Yes. A 4.5 game deficit on August 4 is far from insurmountable. Just ask the 1978 Yankees, who were fourth in the division and 8.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox on this date, and as far as 14 back on July 19.

As for the Mets? Well, they’re more known for blowing division leads late than they are holding them, but that’s not these New York Mets. A little bit of heart, a little bit of grit, add Juan Soto and some Francisco Lindor swagger? That’s a winning ball club.

Perhaps the Yankees should take some notes.