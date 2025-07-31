Mets acquire CF Cedric Mullins from Baltimore

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are acquiring center fielder Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles.

Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Baltimore will receive three prospects: Raimon Gomez, Anthony Nunez, and Chandler Marsh. All three are high-strikeout relief pitchers.

Mullins immediately adds some stability to center field and is an upgrade over both the aging Starling Marte and light-hitting Tyrone Taylor. Granted, he’s only batting .229, but has 15 home runs and .738 OPS, his highest since 2021. The 30-year-old Mullins also has some speed with 14 steals, though his glove in center field leaves plenty to be desired.

And though this helps the Mets in the short-term, especially with Juan Soto day-to-day with a bruised foot, the Mets still haven’t addressed their greatest need: Pitching. It is July 31, one hour out from the trade deadline, and the New York Mets appear ready to roll with Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga at the top of the rotation for the thick of the playoff race.

That isn’t to say the Mets completely ignored adding arms. They boosted their bullpen on Wednesday night when they landed strikeout artist and closer Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals, followed by landing ground ball machine Tyler Rogers from San Francisco. The latter cost them highly-anticipated outfield prospect Drew Gilbert, so it’s not as though the Mets aren’t willing to pay for pitchers.

Moreover, if available starters like Dylan Cease or Sandy Alcántara prove too rich for team president David Stearns’ blood, at least Edwin Diaz has some support in an exhausted bullpen.

But to acquire Cedric Mullins as a rental when Tyrone Taylor was holding it down with a +7 fielding run value (FRV) in center field? Seems a bit odd, especially considering Mullins’ FRV on the year is -1.

It could just be that management decided the best course is adding to the lineup and keeping up with the Phillies. Philadelphia trails the Mets by a half-game in the NL East and has also been busy as the deadline nears. Harrison Bader and Johan Duran were both acquired from the Twins this week. Bader will man center field, while Duran will be a much-needed consistent closer.

The good news for the Mets is that Philly has been streaky. Their bullpen has been shaky. Bader, though in the middle of an efficient season, isn’t exactly a game-changing bat.

Thus, unless Stearns and Steve Cohen have one surprise left in them? Don’t expect more from the New York Mets in the next hour. They paid a lot for bullpen help, paid a little less to rent Cedric Mullins, and the plan seems clear.

They don’t have the pieces to trade for a starter, so they overpaid for bullpen help. Mullins isn’t much of an upgrade, but at least adds some power to the lineup.

With the dog days of August ahead, the Mets certainly could have done worse to improve their outfield.