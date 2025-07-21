Bet365 Promo Code ELITE365: Claim $150 Bonus for Yankees-Blue Jays, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Set up a new account with bet365 promo code ELITE365 and choose between two great offers. New users can start making picks on MLB or any other sport this week. Click to start the registration process.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, TN, LA, IL, AZ, PA, IN, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP CODE: ELITE365 CODE: ELITE365 NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS! OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

New players can keep things simple with a $5 bet on any game to win $150 in bonuses. On the other hand, players can start with a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Anyone who loses on a safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the MLB action this week. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will meet in a battle for American League East supremacy. There are bet boosts and other unique offers available on this matchup. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive promo.

Click to redeem bet365 promo code ELITE365 to secure a $150 MLB bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Promo Code ELITE365: How to Sign Up

Bet365 Bonus Code ELITE365 Sign-Up Bonus $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Bonus Last Verified On July 2025 Information Last Verified By Elite Sports NY

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards on bet365 Sportsbook. Take advantage of this offer by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click to start signing up. Apply promo code ELITE365 to qualify for the $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Use a $5 bet on any game to secure the $150 bonus or start with a $1,000 safety net bet.

If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Claim $150 Bonus With Bet365 Promo Code ELITE365

On one hand, players can start with a $5 bet on any game to win the $150 bonus. Someone who bets $5 on the Blue Jays will still get the $150 bonus if the Yankees win by 10 runs. Think of this as an opportunity to secure a head start on bet365 Sportsbook.

As for the safety net bet, this is the right option for players who want to go big. Place a cash wager on MLB or any other available market. Bet365 Sportsbook will back up any losses with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

For those in legal online sports betting markets that already have bet365, BetMGM has weekly promotions that are worth checking out. The app also scores a $150 bonus in markets like New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For those outside of legal sports betting markets, check out Dabble, which can you score a top offer for via Saturday Down South.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Bet Boosts

Toronto is one of the hottest teams in baseball, but they will be getting New York’s best in this pivotal series. The Blue Jays hold a three-game lead in the division and swept the Yankees in a four-game set earlier this month. New York is sending All-Stars Carlos Rodon and Max Fried to the mound in this series. Bet365 Sportsbook has a few bet boosts available for this Monday night matchup:

Aaron Judge to record 1+ home runs, 2+ runs and 3+ RBIs (+2000)

George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton each to record 1+ runs (+550)

Bo Bichette and Aaron Judge each to record 2+ hits (+1000)

No runs in the first inning, Kevin Guasman to record 6+ strikeouts and Carlos Rodon to record 6+ strikeouts (+550)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.