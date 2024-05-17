Gear up for Knicks-Pacers with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo. This Eastern Conference matchup has been anything but predictable, which is where this new promo can come in handy.

New players who redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo can bet $20 on Knicks vs. Pacers or any other game. This will trigger a $50 bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager. New bettors in most states will be eligible for up to $1,000 in bet match bonuses.

Although these offers apply to a wide range of markets, we expect to see a lot of interest in the Knicks in New York. They have a chance to close out the Pacers in six games. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and start locking up the top bonuses on the market.

Use this link to access this Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo and win $50 in bonuses (available in NY, PA, CT, MA, and VT). Click here to sign up in other states and qualify for up to $1,000 in bet match bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo Delivers $50 Guaranteed Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer $50 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified May 2024 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

New Yorkers can start with a guaranteed winner on Fanatics Sportsbook. Remember, all it takes is a $20 bet on any game to trigger this bonus. This offer is also available in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

As for other Fanatics Sportsbook states, bettors can lock in bet match bonuses. New users will get a 100% bet match bonus for up to $100 for 10 consecutive days. Bettors will get a bonus on the first bet of the day. This offer maxes out at $1,000 in total bonuses.

How to Redeem This Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo

Remember, these offers are only available for first-time depositors in the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. For a detailed walkthrough of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here for the offer in select states (NY, PA, CT, MA, and VT) or use this link to sign up in other states.

for the offer in select states (NY, PA, CT, MA, and VT) or use to sign up in other states. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $20 or more to activate this offer.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Start betting on Knicks-Pacers or any other game this weekend.

Can the Knicks Close Out the Pacers?

The Knicks are trying to continue this playoff run and make the franchise’s first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. New York will have two chances to close it out, starting with Friday’s game in Indiana. The Pacers are undefeated at home during these playoffs. They look like a different team in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering this young team’s inexperience.

The Pacers are significant favorites to win Game 6 after blowing out the Knicks in Game 4. New York was able to reverse that in Game 5, but this series has been all about home court advantage.

Use this link to access this Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo and win $50 in bonuses (available in NY, PA, CT, MA, and VT). Click here to sign up in other states and qualify for up to $1,000 in bet match bonuses.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)