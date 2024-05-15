The latest Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo will set the stage for bettors ahead of the NBA, NHL, or MLB on Wednesday night. This new offer will provide bettors with a no-brainer bonus for any of the games. Register here and start reaping the rewards.

New players who register with this Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo will be eligible for a $50 bonus. Bet $20 or more on any game to win these bonus bets guaranteed. This offer is also available in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

There are three playoff games and a ton of MLB matchups on Wednesday. The Celtics are looking to close out the Cavaliers in five games while the Thunder and Mavericks are knotted up at two games apiece. Meanwhile, all 30 MLB teams will be in action. Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all these games.

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo and bet $20 to win $50 in bonuses (also applicable in PA, CT, VT, or MA).

NBA Odds on Fanatics Sportsbook

The Celtics have been favored in every single game during the playoffs. However, they are only 3-2 at home so far in the postseason. Could Cleveland keep its playoff hopes alive with a win at TD Garden? As for the Western Conference, the Thunder and Mavericks are in a back-and-forth affair. We expect to see this series go to seven games if nothing else. Here is a look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook odds for Wednesday’s games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Boston Celtics (-15.5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Oklahoma City Thunder (-4) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo: How to Win This $50 Bonus

First things first, here’s a closer look at how New Yorkers can sign up for this offer. Create a new account in a matter of minutes with this step-by-step guide:

Click here to activate this offer. Bettors can skip the promo code by signing up with the links on this page.

to activate this offer. Bettors can skip the promo code by signing up with the links on this page. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Get the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $20 on any game in any sport to win $50 in guaranteed bonuses.

It’s important to reiterate the fact that this offer is currently available in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Vermont, and Massachusetts in addition to New York.

Win $50 No-Brainer Bonus or Activate Bet Match Bonus Offer

Bettors won’t need to sweat out this first bet when signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook in New York. Simply sign up and start with a $20 first bet. This will be enough to win a $50 bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager.

It’s also worth noting that bettors in other Fanatics Sportsbook states can sign up and grab a $1,000 bet match bonus. New players outside of NY, PA, CT, VT, or MA can start with a first bet of up to $100. This will trigger a 100% bet match bonus. Bettors will get 10 consecutive days of bet match bonuses.

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo and bet $20 to win $50 in bonuses (also applicable in PA, CT, VT, or MA). Use this link to qualify for up to $1,000 in bet match bonuses in other states.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)