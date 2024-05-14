Gear up for the NBA playoffs with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000. New players who activate this offer can bet on Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5 between the Knicks and Pacers. Use this link to access this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET BONUS BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000 will unlock a $1,000 first bet this week. New users can bet up to $1,000 on any game. If that bet loses, Caesars will send a bonus bet that equals the original stake.

Although there are plenty of options out there, Knicks-Pacers is the biggest game of the night. These two teams have a storied rivalry and plenty of bad blood in this series. Bettors on Caesars Sportsbook can lock up this $1,000 first bet for this matchup. Not to mention, there are plenty of odds boosts and other unique offers available on the NBA playoffs.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000 for a $1,000 first bet on Knicks-Pacers or any other game this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ESNY1000: How to Sign Up

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ESNY1000 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,000 Bonus Last Verified May 2024 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

Signing up and activating this offer won’t take long. Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click this link , choose the state you are located in, and make sure to input promo code ESNY1000 to unlock this offer.

, choose the state you are located in, and make sure to input promo code ESNY1000 to unlock this offer. Next, create a new account by providing basic information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet up to $1,000 on Knicks-Pacers, Nuggets-Thunder, or any other game this week.

Players who lose on that initial wager will receive a bonus bet that equals the original stake.

Secure $1,000 First Bet for Knicks vs. Pacers

This Knicks-Pacers series has been a total rollercoaster for fans. The first three games were tight games that came down to the last few seconds. However, the Pacers made a statement with a dominant Game 4 win at home.

Can the Knicks bounce back in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd or will the Pacers bring the momentum from Indiana? Only time will tell, but bettors who secure this $1,000 first bet will have a safety net in place for this game.

Remember, anyone who misses on an initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet. For example, someone who loses on a $500 Knicks-Pacers bet will get $500 back as a bonus bet.

Knicks-Pacers Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

New users on Caesars Sportsbook can get started with the $1,000 first bet, but don’t forget to check out the different odds boosts for Knicks-Pacers. Here is a look at a few of the options:

Knicks Win & Donte DiVincenzo Over 4.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +250

Jalen Brunson & Anthony Edwards Each Over 29.5 Points: +190

Pascal Siakam Over 19.5 Points & Tyrese Haliburton Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +215

Josh Hart Over 14.5 Points & Over 13.5 Rebounds: +290

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000 for a $1,000 first bet on Knicks-Pacers or any other game this week.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET BONUS BET NOW

Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER