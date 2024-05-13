Sign up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo offer to score an instant bonus for NBA and NHL games this week. New players in the Empire State can sign up for an account through our links to activate this welcome offer.

Claim a $50 bonus by signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo. Start with a wager on the Hurricanes vs. Rangers on Monday night, then use bonus bets for the Knicks game on Tuesday.

Fanatics has been gaining popular in several states. It has tons of different betting options for the NBA and NHL, including live odds and player props. Once you have used this welcome offer, opt-in to the Power Hour every day to get a new reward.

Register here to unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo. Get an instant $50 bonus to use for NBA and NHL action this week.

Bet Hurricanes-Rangers with the Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer $50 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified May 2024 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

Carolina was able to avoid getting swept with a win on Saturday, but the Rangers can still end the series at home on Monday night. They are slightly favored at Madison Square Garden. Every game of this series has been decided by a single goal, with two of the matchups needing more than regulation to determine a winner.

The other NHL game on Monday night is between the Stars and Avalanche. And on Tuesday, it will be the Bruins vs. Panthers and Canucks vs. Oilers. Florida currently has the best odds to win the Stanley Cup. Fanatics has trending parlays for the NHL, so you can see which picks are popular for each game.

Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo Unlocks $50 Guaranteed Bonus

Secure bonus bets by taking these easy steps. New players in New York can create an account in just a few minutes.

Click here to unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo. Fill in your name, email, date of birth and residential address to confirm your identity. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and allow for geolocation services on your iPhone or Android. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method, such as online banking or PayPal.

Just for signing up, you’ll get $50 in bonus bets to use for the games of your choice.

Knicks Try to Bounce Back at Home on Tuesday

The Knicks started their series against the Pacers with two wins in New York, but they have lost two straight on the road. It’s tied 2-2 as they head back to the Big Apple to play Game 5. The Knicks are favored by 2.5 points on Tuesday night.

The Celtics, Cavaliers, Thunder, Mavericks, Timberwolves and Nuggets are all still in contention. It seemed like Minnesota was going to easily knock out the defending champs until Denver won two in a row on the road. Try following along during any NBA matchup to make live bets on the Fanatics app.

Click here to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo and complete registration. New users will receive $50 in bonus bets to use toward NBA and NHL games this week.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)