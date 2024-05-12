Go all in on Knicks-Pacers or any other game this weekend with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo. Anyone who activates this offer will be able to bet on the NBA playoffs with this new offer.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo will unlock a $150 bonus with any $5+ winning wager. New players in Ohio and Massachusetts can bet $5 to get $300 in bonuses with a win. Meanwhile, anyone in North Carolina can bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

This Knicks-Pacers series is living up to the hype of this long-standing rivalry. There is no telling what might happen in Game 4, but bettors can bet on the game with FanDuel Sportsbook and get incredible odds. Download the easy-to-use app to start reaping the rewards with this offer.

Click this link to get started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo and bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses with a win. New users in North Carolina can register here and win $200 in bonuses guaranteed. Players in Ohio can click here and bettors in Massachusetts can click here to bet $5 and get $300 with a winning wager.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Unlocks Bonuses for the NBA or NHL

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus ($300 in OH + MA), $200 Guaranteed Bonus in NC Bonus Last Verified May 2024 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

This new promo is a great way for bettors to start locking up bonuses on FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s worth noting that this offer is only available in the app. New users can start with a $5+ bet on the NBA or NHL in the app. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

New users can pick a heavy favorite with this offer and it won’t matter. This promo means bettors will be betting on any market with +3000 odds. Massachusetts and Ohio bettors will get +6000 odds. And of course, North Carolina bettors will win $200 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

How to Claim This FanDuel Sportsbook Promo

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is a breeze. New users can get in on the action by following the step-by-step guide below:

Use the correct links to start the registration process. Click here to sign up in most states ($150 bonus with a win). Use this link to register in OH or this link to sign up in MA ($300 bonus with a win). Register here to win this bonus in NC ($200 guaranteed bonus).

Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Download the app and place a $5 wager on any game this weekend.

Knicks-Pacers Betting Preview

The Pacers took Game 3 in dramatic fashion to make this a series again. The Knicks battled to keep it close, but the Pacers hit the big shots and made the winning plays late. Why would we expect anything different in Game 4? Both teams are entering this game with bumps and bruises. The Pacers will be in front of a raucous crowd at Gainbridge Arena.

Here’s a quick look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook odds on Knicks-Pacers Game 4:

Indiana Pacers (-5.5) vs. New York Knicks

Click this link to get started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo and bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses with a win in most states.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.