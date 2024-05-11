Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Place a big wager this weekend with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000. Sign up using our code ESNY1000 and pick any NBA or NHL game for an aggressive bet. Customers will also find dozens of odds boosts on the app.

Start with a bet up to $1,000 after signing up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000. You’ll get a bonus bet of the same amount after a loss, giving you a second chance to win your money back.

Select any of the matchups on Saturday for your opening bet. NBA fans can browse markets for the Thunder vs. Mavericks or Celtics vs. Cavaliers. Your first bet can be on any spread, moneyline, prop or total. And NHL fans have several options this weekend, such as Game 4 between the Rangers and Hurricanes.

Click here to sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000. Bet up to $1,000 on any game and get a bonus refund if it loses.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Celtics-Cavs

Caesars Sportsbook Promo CodeESNY1000
New User OfferFirst Bet Up to $1,000
Bonus Last VerifiedMay 11, 2024
Information Confirmed ByElite Sports NY

The Celtics didn’t play well in Game 2, allowing the Cavs to pick up a win in Boston. The series is now heading to Cleveland for the next two games. The Cavaliers are eight-point underdogs at home on Saturday night. If you want to stay away from the spread, check out some of the player props for Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell.

In the NHL, you can get great odds for the Rangers to complete the sweep on Saturday. The Hurricanes are still favored after losing the first three games of the series. Carolina has been terrible on the power play, which has been their biggest downfall. Track the live odds as the game unfolds on the Caesars app.

How to Sign Up Using Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Take these steps to use the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code this weekend. New players in eligible states can get started in just a few minutes.

  1. Sign up here using our promo code ESNY1000. Provide your full legal name, physical address and other basic information to create an account.
  2. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app and allow for location services on your mobile phone.
  3. Deposit at least the amount you want to use for this offer. Multpile banking methods are available, including PayPal and debit cards.
  4. Place a bet up to $1,000.

If you lose, Caesars will send you a bonus bet to use on another game.

Odds Boosts for UFC Fight Night

Caesars adds tons of new odds boosts every day for baseball, basketball, hockey and other popular sports. Here are some of the options for UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

  • Terrance McKinney win in Round 1 against Esteban Ribovics: +300
  • Chase Hooper to win by submission against Viacheslav Borshchev: +325
  • Rodrigo Nascimento, Joaquin Buckley, Carlos Ulberg and Robelis Despaigne all win: +750
  • Nursulton Ruziboev wins by KO/TKO/DQ against Joaquin Buckley: +375
  • Derrick Lewis to wins in Round 1 against Rodrigo Nascimento: +225

Register here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000. Bet up to $1K on any game and get a bonus refund after a loss.

