New players can go big on the NHL or college basketball this week by redeeming bet365 promo code ESNYXLM. This new offer will set bettors up with an opportunity to lock in a guaranteed winner or go big with a unique safety net bet.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

Activate bet365 promo code ESNYXLM to get started with this new user promo. From there, bet $5 on any game to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses or start with a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Players who lose on the safety net bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

The early part of this week is all about the NHL and college basketball. The NBA season is still on a hiatus after Sunday’s lackluster All-Star Game. Meanwhile, football season is way behind us. New players can get in on the action with bet365 Sportsbook in various states: New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisiana, Indiana, and Arizona.

Click this link and use bet365 promo code ESNYXLM to claim a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for college basketball or the NHL.

College Basketball Betting Preview, Odds

Bet365 Bonus Code ESNYXLM Sign-Up Bonus $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Bonus Last Verified On February 2024 Information Last Verified By Elite Sports NY

Now is the time for bettors to start tuning into the college basketball season. Don’t wait for March Madness because you will be missing out on the best part of the regular season. There are two Tuesday night games between ranked opponents.

No. 1 UConn is putting its 14-game winning streak on the line against No. 15 Creighton. While the Bluejays are one of the best teams in the country, the Huskies are a freight train. The Huskies bludgeoned top-10 ranked Marquette over the weekend.

The second ranked game on Tuesday night is in the Big 12. No. 11 Baylor is a road favorite against No. 25 BYU. Bet365 Sportsbook has competitive odds on all the college basketball action this week.

How to Redeem Bet365 Promo Code ESNYXLM

It won’t take long for bettors to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input promo code ESNYXLM.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input promo code ESNYXLM. Next, create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Bet $5 to win the $150 guaranteed bonus or lock in this $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Other Ways to Bet with Our Bet365 Promo Code Offer

There are other promos available for bettors on bet365 Sportsbook. Check out the promos page for early payout specials. Opt into these offers and place a moneyline wager on any NHL, college basketball, or NBA team. If the selected team takes a big lead, that moneyline bet will win instantly.

Click this link and use bet365 promo code ESNYXLM to claim a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for college basketball or the NHL.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code ESNYXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.