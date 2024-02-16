New users can go big on any market this weekend with the latest BetMGM promo code offer. Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting, but that’s exactly what bettors can get with this new offer. Let’s take a closer look at this opportunity for bettors.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

BET NOW

This BetMGM promo code offer is the easiest way to start with a $150 guaranteed bonus. New players who take advantage of this offer and bet $5 on any sport will win this new bonus.

Although the NFL season is in the rearview, there are tons of options to choose from this weekend. UFC 298 features a championship bout and other great fights. It’s also the All-Star break in the NBA. Not to mention, the NHL and college basketball seasons are in full swing as well. BetMGM Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available for the games.

New bettors can unlock this BetMGM promo code offer and bet $5 on any sport to win $150 in bonuses. Click here to sign up.

Betting on UFC 298, College Basketball This Weekend

BetMGM Promo Code No Code Necessary New User Offer (US Promotional Offers Not Available In NY) Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On February 2024 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

The options are plenty for bettors this weekend. With that said, bettors will win this $150 bonus no matter what happens in the original wager. All it takes is a $5+ bet to win on BetMGM Sportsbook. With five great fights on the main card at UFC 298 and dozens of college basketball games, it’s a great weekend to take advantage of this offer.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria will fight for the featherweight championship belt in the main event at UFC 298. As for college basketball, the best matchup of the weekend features Marquette and UConn. But again, those are just two of the many options available this weekend with BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Promo Code: How to Claim This Bonus

The newest BetMGM promo will set bettors up with a guaranteed winner this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can redeem this offer:

Click here to automatically activate this offer.

to automatically activate this offer. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this new bonus.

Start with a $5+ bet on UFC 298, college basketball, or any other sport this weekend.

Win $150 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

We recommend downloading the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app after signing up and placing that $5 first bet. Download the app straight from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

Bet on NBA All-Star Weekend With BetMGM

In addition to the UFC, NHL, and college basketball action, bettors can bet on NBA All-Star Weekend as well. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on the NBA All-Star Game. Remember, anyone who bets $5 on a game will have $150 in bonuses to use on All-Star weekend. Although this isn’t a meaningful game, it can still be fun to bet on, especially with bonus credit.

New bettors can activate this BetMGM promo code offer and bet $5 on any sport to win $150 in bonuses. Click here to sign up.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.