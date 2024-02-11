Super Bowl 58 featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is here, which is why we rank the five best NJ sports betting promos.

Yes, New Jersey, it’s that special and magical time yet again, the moment in the sports calendar year when it seems like nothing is happening yet the grandest stage of all is simultaneously here.

Yes, Garden State sports bettors, it’s officially Super Bowl time, and today, we have the goods to share with all who are interested in edging the competition.

Before grinding out the five Best NJ Sports Betting Promos for Super Bowl 58, make sure you pounce on arguably the best NFL sportsbook bonus, our DraftKings Promo Code that results in a tremendous Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus (guaranteed, win or lose).

To take advantage today, simply utilize ESNY’s DraftKings Promo Code offer HERE, create a brand-new DraftKings Sportsbook account, make an initial $10 minimum deposit, and place a first-time bet of at least $5 on Super Bowl 58. Whether your initial bet wins or loses, DraftKings Sportsbook floods your account with a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets.

Now, like the do-or-die New York Jets’ 2024 season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, let’s get into the stuff that matters most.

1. DraftKings NJ Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $200

BET $5 BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook is intimately known in the Garden State, and it’s for an admirable reason.

While New Jersey was pushing the Supreme Court to overturn PASPA, the law that prohibited states from legislating legal online sports betting into law (which was eventually overturned in 2018), DraftKings Sportsbook did as much as any operator to help the cause.

Better yet, DraftKings Sportsbook was one of the first to get into the legal online sports gambling game, particularly in New Jersey. Yet, that narrative alone doesn’t even come close to why DraftKings Sportsbook is so beloved nationwide.

The best DraftKings NJ Promo Code for Super Bowl 58 is a Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus. Simply put, the $200 in bonus bets is guaranteed, which means your first-time bet can win or lose; it does not matter, en route to snagging the bonus.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the bonus, the DraftKings mobile app—listed as “DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino” on the iOS Apple App Store and Android Google Play—is arguably the best piece of mobile app software that exists today.

2. BetMGM NJ Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $158 Instant Bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $158!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Our BetMGM NJ Bonus Code ranks No. 2 for Super Bowl 58 due to its simplicity and firm guarantee.

Wisley molded after Super Bowl 58, BetMGM is awarding new users who sign up with a guaranteed $158 bonus in exchange for a mere $5 online sports wager. It does not matter if your first bet wins or loses, either.

Once your first bet registers, your new account is started with a fresh $158 in bonus bets.

3. bet365 NJ Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instant Bonus or $2,000 First Bet Safety Net

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $2,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

Generally speaking, bet365’s bonus codes at state launch time are usually the tops. In the past, bet365 has offered incredible promos such as a Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus.

Although the current promo doesn’t reach those heights, the fact that bet365 offers choice is a tremendous feature.

Our bet365 NJ Bonus Code provides new users with a choice between a Bet $5, Get $150 Instant Bonus (guaranteed, win or lose), and a $2,000 First Bet Safety Net. While the latter provides bettors with a chance to reach the heights of $2,000 in bonus bets, the former is much easier to snag and is guaranteed in nature.

4. FanDuel NJ Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus on a Win

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP PROMO BET $5

GET $200

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM HERE!

Usually ranking no worse than No. 2, the best FanDuel NJ Promo Code that results in a Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus comes in at No. 4.

Why, though? After all, these monetary numbers mirror DraftKings Sportsbook perfectly.

Well, it comes down to the pesky guaranteed part. In FanDuel’s case, the $200 bonus only arrives if your first bet wins, whereas DraftKings provides the $200 bonus no matter how your first bet finishes.

5. Caesars NJ Promo Code: $1,000 First Bet Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET BONUS BET NOW

Last but certainly not least is our Caesars NJ Promo Code. Signing up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account for Super Bowl 58 provides new users with a rewarding $1,000 First Bet Bonus.

Simply sign up and decide how much you’d like to wager on your first bet. Caesars is prepared to match your first-time bet, dollar for dollar, up to $1,000 if your first bet loses.

So, there’s simply no way to lose. If your first bet wins, then great. If your first bet loses, then also great, because the Emperor of Sportsbooks returns those losses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.