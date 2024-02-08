We are looking ahead at the biggest sports betting weekend of the year and bet365 promo code ESNYXLM unlocks a rare opportunity. This new promo provides bettors with two options when signing up. Let’s dive deeper into this unique offer.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $2,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

Bet365 promo code ESNYXLM will allow bettors to choose a $150 guaranteed bonus or claim a $2,000 first-bet safety net. Lock in a $5 bet on any game to win the guaranteed bonus or go all in on a game with the safety net bet. Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will receive a refund in bonuses for up to $2,000.

This new promo is currently available to new users on bet365 Sportsbook in nine states (New Jersey, Arizona, Indiana, Ohio, Colorado, Kentucky, Virginia, Iowa, and Louisiana). With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this new offer.

Click this link and access bet365 promo code ESNYXLM for a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet this weekend.

NBA Thursday Betting Preview, Odds

Bet365 Bonus Code ESNYXLM Sign-Up Bonus $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $2,000 Safety Net Bet Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2024 Information Last Verified By Danny Small

Bettors can wait for Super Bowl Sunday to use this new promo, but we recommend going all in on the NBA before then. For example, someone who bets $5 on any NBA game on Thursday will win $150 in bonuses to have for the Super Bowl. Here’s a look at the current NBA odds on bet365 Sportsbook:

Indiana Pacers (-6) vs. Golden State Warriors

Orlando Magic (-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs

New York Knicks (+2.5) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Brooklyn Nets (+6) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (+5.5) vs. Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks (-1.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns (-6.5) vs. Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers (+3.5) vs. Denver Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers (-5) vs. Detroit Pistons

How to Access Bet365 Promo Code ESNYXLM

Follow these simple step-by-step instructions to create a new account and start betting:

Click here and make sure to input promo code ESNYXLM.

and make sure to input promo code ESNYXLM. Next, create an account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses or secure this $2,000 safety net bet instead.

Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will be eligible for up to $2,000 back in bonuses.

Remember, this bet365 promo is only on the table for new players. Anyone who already has an account can check below for different ways to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend.

Betting on Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is always a crazy day for bettors and bet365 Sportsbook is unleashing a variety of ways to bet on the big games. Check out the Super Bowl tab in the app to see all the different prop bets, bet boosts, and other unique offers for Kansas City-San Francisco. Not to mention, there is an early payout special that could provide bettors with a winning bet before the game ends.

Click this link and access bet365 promo code ESNYXLM for a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet this weekend.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $2,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code CLEXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.