Bettors can hit the ground running on the NBA or any other sport this week with bet365 promo code ESNYXLM. By redeeming this promo, bettors will have a chance to win a guaranteed bonus or go all in with a safety net bet.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $2,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

Bet365 promo code ESNYXLM is the easiest way to redeem this dual-threat offer. New players can choose to bet $5 on any game and win $150 in bonuses or go all in on the games with a $2,000 safety net bet. If that safety net bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonuses.

Although this new promo will apply to any available market in the bet365 Sportsbook app, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA on Monday night. After all, the season is starting to heat up as teams make a push for the playoffs. New users in select states can activate this offer and start winning (NJ, CO, OH, AZ, KY, IN, LA, VA, and IA).

Click this link and apply bet365 promo code ESNYXLM to get started with a $150 guaranteed bonus on the NBA or a $2,000 safety net bet instead.

Betting on the NBA Monday Matchups

Bet365 Bonus Code ESNYXLM Sign-Up Bonus $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $2,000 Safety Net Bet Bonus Last Verified On February 5 2024 Information Last Verified By Danny Small

Remember, this bet365 promo applies to any game in any sport, including the NBA. Here’s a closer look at the six Monday night NBA games with the current odds on bet365 Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Philadelphia 76ers (+2.5) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Charlotte Hornets (+12) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers (-4) vs. Sacramento Kings

Brooklyn Nets (-1) vs. Golden State Warriors

Atlanta Hawks (+3) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans (-11.5) vs. Toronto Raptors

How to Register With Bet365 Promo Code ESNYXLM

Registering and activating this new promo won’t take long. In fact, bettors can sign up and start winning in a matter of minutes. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to apply promo code ESNYXLM.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to apply promo code ESNYXLM. From there, create a new account by filling out the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, etc.)

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Bet $5 or more on any game to win $150 in bonuses or redeem this $2,000 safety net bet.

Bettors who lose on the safety net bet will be eligible for up to $2,000 back in bonuses.

Other Ways to bet on the NBA With Bet365 Sportsbook

Basketball fans can get in on the action in a variety of ways with bet365 Sportsbook. New players can opt into an early payout special on any NBA game. Opt into this offer and place a moneyline wager on any NBA team. If your team takes a lead of 20 points or more, you win that moneyline wager guaranteed.

Click this link and apply bet365 promo code ESNYXLM to get started with a $150 guaranteed bonus on the NBA or a $2,000 safety net bet instead.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, LA, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $2,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code CLEXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.