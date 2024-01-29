New players can take advantage of BetMGM bonus code ESNY158 this week and win $158 in bonuses on any game. This is the perfect way to start the week off strong with a guaranteed winner on the games. Let’s take a closer look at this opportunity.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $158!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

BetMGM bonus code ESNY158 is the key to unlocking this no-brainer bonus. Create a new account, make a cash deposit of $10 or more, and bet $5+ on any game. This will unlock a $158 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Although this offer applies to the NBA or college basketball, there are a few primetime matchups that should garner a lot of attention. Thunder-Timberwolves and Nuggets-Bucks are two NBA games to keep an eye on.

Between 12 NBA games and more than dozens of college basketball matchups, there should be something for every bettor on BetMGM Sportsbook. Sign up and start reaping the rewards in a matter of minutes.

Activate BetMGM bonus code ESNY158 by clicking here. From there, flip a $5+ bet on the NBA or college basketball game to win $158 in bonuses.

How to Bet on the NBA, College Basketball This Week

We are at pivotal points in the NBA and college basketball seasons right now. NBA teams are gearing up for the trade deadline and the final regular season push for the playoffs. Meanwhile, college teams are in the midst of conference play with March approaching fast. Needless to say, there are tons of meaningful games for bettors to choose from throughout the week.

BetMGM Sportsbook is giving bettors the chance to start off on the right foot. Anyone who locks in a bet of $5 or more on the games will win $158 in bonuses no questions asked. From there, players will have bonus bets to use throughout the week.

Monday night is going to be busy for basketball fans. Here’s a look at the 12 NBA matchups on tap:

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

BetMGM Bonus Code: Getting Started

Remember, this offer is only available to new players who sign up with bonus code ESNY158 ahead of the games on Monday night. Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to activate this offer. Make sure to apply the bonus code when signing up.

to activate this offer. Make sure to apply the bonus code when signing up. Next, set up a new user profile by filling out the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

Bet $5 on any NBA or college basketball game to win $158 in bonuses guaranteed.

Existing users on BetMGM Sportsbook can look to the app for other offers. There are a number of different odds boosts and other promos available throughout the week.

Activate BetMGM bonus code ESNY158 by clicking here. From there, flip a $5+ bet on the NBA or college basketball game to win $158 in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $158!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.