Anyone who starts with bet365 bonus code ESNYXLM will unlock one of the most unique NFL promos on the market. Instead of locking players into a standard welcome bonus, new bettors can choose between a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this intriguing opportunity.

As far as the NFL games go, we are looking at two great matchups on Sunday. The Lions and Buccaneers are looking to crash the party in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Bills and Chiefs are meeting in the playoffs for the third time in four years. We aren’t complaining about another duel between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Bet365 Sportsbook is currently available in select states: New Jersey, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado, and Virginia. New players can opt into this offer and get off to a fast start on Sunday.

New players can use bet365 bonus code ESNYXLM to unlock a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet.

Lions-Buccaneers, Bills-Chiefs Betting Preview, Odds

The home teams are favored in both of these games. Detroit is favored by almost a touchdown even though Lions-Rams was the only close game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Will the Lions be ready to continue this playoff push or will they run out of gas after last week’s emotional win?

Tampa Bay was supposed to have a down season after Tom Brady’s retirement, but Baker Mayfield brought new life to the organization. The Buccaneers are playing with house money right now.

Oddsmakers have Bills-Chiefs a bit closer than the early game. Buffalo is the favorite, but we know that Mahomes and the Chiefs always find a way to win these games. With that said, we have never seen Mahomes on the road in the playoffs. For someone who already has a Hall of Fame resumé longer than a CVS receipt, we don’t know what to expect from him in Buffalo.

How to Register With Bet365 Bonus Code ESNYXLM

Instead of taking a chance on the games, claim this bet365 promo. New players can create an account, choose between either option, and start winning on the NFL in a few simple steps:

Click this link and input bonus code ESNYXLM to automatically qualify for this promo.

and input bonus code ESNYXLM to automatically qualify for this promo. Set up a new user profile by filling out the required prompts with the necessary identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more after creating an account. Popular deposit methods include online banking, PayPal, credit cards, and debit cards.

Using the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android, download the easy-to-use bet365 mobile app.

Bet $5 to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses or start with a $2,000 safety net bet.

New players can use bet365 bonus code ESNYXLM to unlock a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 safety net bet. Click here to start the sign-up process.

