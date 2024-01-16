There are five tremendous NBA betting promos available for Tuesday’s games and you can secure over $3,500 in bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM and bet365. You can bet on Nuggets-Sixers, Kings-Suns and Thunder-Clippers with these offers today.

You can get in on the action with five of the best NBA betting promos in the legal online sports betting industry. These offers come with guaranteed bonus bets, full-backed bets, and more.

NBA Betting Promos: Grab $3.5K Tuesday Bonuses from DraftKings, Caesars, More

Sportsbooks NBA Promo Codes NBA Betting Promos DraftKings Sportsbook No Code Needed Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook No Promo Code Necessary Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Caesars Sportsbook ESNY1000 $1,000 Bet On Caesars BetMGM No Code Needed Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Bet365 ESNYXLM $150 Bonus or $2,000 First-Bet Safety Net

The first game of the night pits league MVPs head-to-head as the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets head to Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the Sixers. Then, the Phoenix Suns will play host to the Sacramento Kings. In the final game of the night, the Thunder will take on the Clippers. All of the NBA betting promos below will be eligible for use on any of these matchups.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $200 Guaranteed Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP NY, NJ, PA, MA, MD, WV, VA, TN, KS, LA, KY, CO, AZ, IA, WY, IN, IL, MI, OH BET $5

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS + NO SWEAT SGP TOKENS BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook has the largest guaranteed bonus in the business. If you bet $5+ on any betting market in the NBA, you’ll lock-in eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) for use on other matchups in the NBA and more. Plus, there’s a no-sweat SGP promo that will return bonus bets to your account if your qualifying bet settles as a loss.

Click here to register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and get a $200 bonus with a $5+ wager.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP PROMO BET $5

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM HERE!

FanDuel Sportsbook has a $150 guaranteed bonus offer available for sports bettors ahead of tonight’s triple-header. All it takes is a $5+ bet on any betting market to earn a $150 bonus. Plus, FanDuel has multiple in-app promos available.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ESNY1000 Unlocks $1,00

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNY1000 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

If you want to bet on any of tonight’s games with a sizable wager, Caesars Sportsbook has you covered. New players can wager up to $1,000 on any betting market and either earn a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss. This is one of the top NBA betting promos in the business. There are also great odds boosts like:

Tyrese Maxey, De’Aaron Fox & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Each Over 24.5 Points (+260)

Joel Embiid & Nikola Jokic Each Over 29.5 Points (+375)

Nuggets Win & Jamal Murray Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+500)

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000 for a $1,000 bet on Caesars.

BetMGM’s Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Win or Lose

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $158!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

New players can lock-in a $158 guaranteed bonus with a $5 bet on any of Tuesday night’s NBA slate. BetMGM’s new offer elevates the sportsbook’s promo to the second-most lucrative guaranteed bonus in the industry behind only DraftKings.

Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets when you click here to sign up with BetMGM.

Bet365 Bonus Code ESNYXLM Unlocks $150 Bonus or $2,000 First-Bet Safety Net

BET365 States: CO, NJ, KY, OH, VA, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!

OR $2,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

Bet365 has two NBA betting promos to choose from. The first is a $150 bonus, which you can trigger with a $5 bet on any sports betting market in any NBA matchup. The second offer is a $2,000 first-bet safety net, which will back your wager with bonus bets that will convey following a loss.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code ESNYXLM to choose a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $2,000 first-bet safety net.