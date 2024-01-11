NBA fans can go all in on the games tonight with ESPN BET promo code ELITE. This new promotion is an opportunity for bettors to turn any bet on the hardwood into guaranteed bonus bets. Here’s a closer look at this exclusive offer.

ESPN BET promo code ELITE will unlock a “Bet $10, Get $150” offer for new players. Anyone who signs up and starts with a $10+ bet on the NBA will win $150 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

There are only a few games on tap for Thursday night, but it’s hard to complain about the matchups. The New York Knicks are taking a five-game winning streak on the road to face the Dallas Mavericks. But don’t forget about Nets-Cavaliers, Celtics-Bucks, Blazers-Thunder, and Lakers-Suns either. New bettors on ESPN BET can start reaping the rewards of registration in a matter of minutes.

Click here and use ESPN BET promo code ELITE to get started with a $150 guaranteed bonus. Bet $10 on any NBA game to win.

Knicks vs. Mavericks, Other NBA Thursday Matchups

The new-look Knicks are undefeated with OG Anunoby in the fold. New York gave up RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Detroit’s second-round pick in the deal for Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa. So far, the returns are good for both sides. Anunoby’s on-ball defense has been the catalyst for New York’s five-game winning streak. He’s a ridiculous +111 since joining the Knicks, helping the team jump up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 22-16 and in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. Dallas is 3-2 since getting Kyrie Irving back from injury. Irving is averaging 27 points per game since making his return. Trying to stop Irving and Luka Doncic in the backcourt is no easy task, but the Knicks will send Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo at those two.

As for the other games, we expect to see a lot of interest in Celtics-Bucks and Lakers-Suns. These games are going to be featured on a TNT doubleheader. ESPN BET will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available for all the NBA games tonight.

ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE: How to Sign Up

Signing up and starting with a winner on ESPN BET is as easy as 1-2-3. It’s important to note that bettors must input promo code ELITE to unlock this offer. Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click this link and input promo code ELITE to get started. Players will be redirected to a sign-up landing page.

and input promo code ELITE to get started. Players will be redirected to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the ESPN BET mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $10 or more on Knicks vs. Mavericks or any other NBA game tonight.

Win $150 in bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game.

