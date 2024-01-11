The latest DraftKings Vermont promo code offer will deliver a $200 guaranteed bonus to new players. This is a flexible opportunity for bettors to start with an easy winner on the NBA or any other game this week.

New players can access this DraftKings Vermont promo code offer through any of the links on the page and turn a $5+ bet on the NBA into $200 in bonuses. Bettors will receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly.

The NBA season is starting to hit its stride as we get further into the new year. There are a number of great games to choose from today, including Celtics-Bucks, Knicks-Mavericks, Thunder-Blazers, and Lakers-Suns.

It’s also worth noting that the NFL playoffs start on Saturday. Bettors in Vermont who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 on any NBA game tonight will win $200 in bonuses to use on the NFL playoffs this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at how bettors in the Green Mountain State can cash in on this offer.

Betting on Celtics vs. Bucks Tonight

The Celtics and Bucks are the two best teams in the Eastern Conference and both are legitimate championship contenders. Oddly enough, both teams benefited from Damian Lillard finally wanting out of Portland. The Bucks snuck in and snagged the future Hall of Famer while the Celtics cashed in on Jrue Holiday’s new-found availability.

Milwaukee is a great team, no doubt, but Boston might have the deepest roster in the NBA. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford make for a formidable top six. The Celtics rank second in defensive rating (110.4) and are first in net rating (10.5).

However, the Celtics are coming into this game on the second night of a back-to-back. Last night’s opponent was no pushover either. Boston faced the top team in the Western Conference — the Minnesota Timberwolves.

DraftKings Vermont is providing new players an opportunity to win $200 in bonuses on Celtics-Bucks no matter what happens in the game. Gear up for a busy weekend with this no-brainer bonus.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Vermont Promo Code

Signing up and claiming these bonus bets is a quick and stress-free process. New users can get off to a fast start by following the simple step-by-step instructions below:

