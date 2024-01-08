Betting on the National Championship game can be easy with ESPN BET promo code ELITE. Instead of taking a chance on the game, new players can lock up a no-brainer bonus with a bet on Michigan or Washington. Click this link to start the registration process.

Michigan is favored to win this game, but don’t count out Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies. Texas was favored to beat Washington in the semifinal. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they had no answer for Penix and the Washington offense. The Wolverines boast the second-ranked pass defense and top-ranked scoring defense in the country. The key matchup in this game is the stingy Michigan defense against the prolific Washington offense.

New players can sign up with this ESPN BET offer and start winning in a matter of minutes. New users can also get in on the action with daily odds boosts for this highly-anticipated championship game.

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Prediction

Both of these teams are looking to cap off a perfect season with a championship trophy. This will be the first time either school plays in the National Championship game during the College Football Playoff era.

Michigan is favored to win this game. Their defense has been absolutely dominant this season, but they haven’t faced anyone quite like Penix. The lefty is putting up monster numbers left and right this season. His 430 yards against Texas in the semifinal was the fourth time he eclipsed the 400-yard mark this season.

ESPN BET will have competitive odds on a wide range of markets for this game. Check out the current odds on Michigan vs. Washington (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Washington Huskies: +5.5 (-110) // Over 55.5 (-110) // +190

+5.5 (-110) // Over 55.5 (-110) // +190 Michigan Wolverines: -5.5 (-110) // Under 55.5 (-110) // -225

ESPN BET Championship Boosts

Don’t forget about the different Michigan vs. Washington boosts available at ESPN BET this weekend. Here’s a look at a few of the options available for tonight’s game:

Washington to lead at halftime and to win the game: +275

Blake Corum to record over 99.5 rushing yards and Michigan to win by 10+ points: +270

Over 69.5 points in Michigan vs. Washington and Michigan to win by 7+ points: +725

Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy each to record over 249.5 passing yards: +500

